"I believe the new arena will make a huge impact on Milwaukee."

Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

Where do you work and what makes your role awesome?

I own a small pub called Pourman’s located at 1127 N. Water St. in downtown Milwaukee. What makes my job great is offering Midwestern hospitality serving the people of this great city and providing a welcoming establishment for all walks of life.

How long have you lived in Milwaukee and what brought you here?

Born and raised in Milwaukee. It will forever be my home and where my roots remain.

What do you love most about Milwaukee?

Milwaukee has so many amazing things. To name a few of my favorites. I love the views of Lake Michigan, Summerfest and the amount of festivals the city has to offer, the upcoming new arena, and the 130 year old building that Pourman’s resides in. I also met the love of my life in this wonderful city!

What is something that is missing from our community that you would love to see implemented?

I would like to see a big chain grocery store make it their mission to open up a few locations on the North side of Milwaukee. I would like to see the new arena make a positive impact for all people in the area.

What is one word that you would use to describe Milwaukee?

One word I would use to describe Milwaukee is a “gem.” Milwaukee is a true hidden gem that is slowly getting more discovered.

Where do you see Milwaukee in five years?

I see Milwaukee growing in both population and economic output. I see Milwaukee winning a second NBA championship behind the leadership of Giannis! I see the downtown development of apartments and condos bringing a much needed wave of young professionals to the Milwaukee work place.

If you could create one thing in Milwaukee, what would it be?

If I could create one thing it would be more pubs! Just kidding. If I could create anything, it would be a school that is run by Tyrone Miller to help get the youth of Milwaukee excited about art, music, and ways to turn those passions into jobs.

What local restaurant is at the top of your list?

Crazy Water. This place is my favorite because the woman who owns it is there is the kitchen most nights and the food is delicious! She is a role model to me as I try to operate a small business, and know how hard it is to be a sole proprietor in today’s world.

What is your biggest hope for this city?

My biggest hope is for the city to grow together. Break down racial divides, find opportunities for youth, and fix our broken school systems. And I hope for the Bucks to win an NBA championship in the next three years.

What’s your favorite hidden gem or secret fact about the city?

My favorite hidden gem of Milwaukee would be Pourman’s and its beer garden. Pourman’s is still, after five years, the only bar in the city where patrons can choose to sit at one of the tap table booths and tap their own beer. Every month, we feature a brewery tap takeover.

What do you think is going to be a game changer for the city in the year of 2018?

I believe the new arena will make a huge impact on Milwaukee. It will bring big acts, business, and wealthy tourists to our great city. I hope the arena creates opportunities for neighborhoods surrounding it, and I hope the owners continue to invest in the community to make this city grow in the right direction.