The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Eyes on Milwaukee: New Development Plans for Streetcar
City details possible changes around a streetcar route to Walker’s Point, Bronzeville, Harambee.
Oct 23rd, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene
2. Eyes on Milwaukee: Many Oppose Kinnickinnic Ave. Buildings
Two-hour meeting allows Bay View neighbors to vent about proposed 220-unit complex.
Oct 25th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene
3. Now Serving: Three New Restaurants Coming
In Downtown, Walker’s Point, East Side. Plus: new Bay View wine bar.
Oct 23rd, 2018 by Zach Komassa
4. House Confidential: Frank Lloyd Wright House B
One of his six American System-Built homes on Burnham. Quite a history. Quite a home.
Oct 26th, 2018 by Michael Horne
5. Plats and Parcels: The Couture Still in Limbo
Plus: Plans to convert two schools to apartments advance, more affordable housing in Walker’s Point
Oct 21st, 2018 by Graham Kilmer
6. Friday Photos: Broadway Buildings Get New Life
From eyesore to asset for three small buildings.
Oct 26th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene
7. Eyes on Milwaukee: New Apartments for Bay View in 2019
Developer Scott Genke plans to build 18-unit building on S. Kinnickinnic Ave.
Oct 24th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene
8. Data Wonk: Why Republicans Lie About Health Care
The reality is they can’t create an alternative way to cover pre-existing conditions.
Oct 24th, 2018 by Bruce Thompson
9. Eyes on Milwaukee: City Engaging Businesses Along The Hop Route
Mayor Tom Barrett personally delivers first of nearly 300 kits to businesses.
Oct 22nd, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene
10. House Confidential: Craig Counsell’s Whitefish Bay Winner
The Brewers manager’s $1.2 million colonial is a kid’s paradise. Yet so secluded.
May 12th, 2015 by Michael Horne
Press Releases
1. China Lights Lantern Festival at Boerner Botanical Gardens Extended One Week, Through Oct. 28
Clear skies ahead for anyone still looking to enjoy this spectacular event
Oct 15th, 2018 by Milwaukee County Parks
2. The Hop Announces ‘Grand Hop-ening’ Schedule of Events
Activities to engage the entire community slated for Nov. 2-4
Oct 25th, 2018 by The Hop
3. Three Months and Four Days Later, Still No Reimbursement or Remorse From Scott Walker for Illegal Usage of State Plane
‘Governors Can’t Use Public Resources to Benefit Themselves or Their Campaigns’
Oct 22nd, 2018 by One Wisconsin Now
4. Randy Bryce Takes 1 Point Lead in New Poll
The poll finds Randy Bryce at 45% and Bryan Steil at 44%.
Oct 23rd, 2018 by Randy Bryce
5. Regional Transit Leadership Council Names New Executive Director
Dave Steele named new executive director to move region’s connectivity and economy forward
Oct 25th, 2018 by Regional Transit Leadership Council
6. Letter from Pres. Hamilton to Ald. Zielinski
“So, as your leader, I ask that you excuse yourself from the table where the hard decisions are being made or I, by God’s will, will excuse you…again.”
Oct 23rd, 2018 by Common Council President Ashanti Hamilton
7. Supervisor Dimitrijevic Proposes Mitchell Park for Site of New Milwaukee Public Museum
“The positive possibilities of this proposed relationship are endless.”
Oct 25th, 2018 by Sup. Marina Dimitrijevic
8. Supreme Court Candidate Judge Lisa Neubauer announces support from five dozen more judges
More than 260 current and former judges now endorse Neubauer
Oct 21st, 2018 by Lisa Neubauer
9. Former Walker Secretary: Scott Walker Tried to Punt Blame on Broken Job Promises
“I hope you understand that I cannot be accountable for the job numbers,” Walker said, according to Jardin
Oct 20th, 2018 by Democratic Party of Wisconsin
10. Rep. Kooyenga caught lying about cuts to schools
Kooyenga hides voting record as reports surface of drinking on the job
Oct 19th, 2018 by State Senate Democratic Committee
