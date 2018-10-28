Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Oct 28th, 2018 08:00 am
Most popular articles in the past week.

Eyes on Milwaukee: New Development Plans for Streetcar

1. Eyes on Milwaukee: New Development Plans for Streetcar

City details possible changes around a streetcar route to Walker’s Point, Bronzeville, Harambee.

Oct 23rd, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: Many Oppose Kinnickinnic Ave. Buildings

2. Eyes on Milwaukee: Many Oppose Kinnickinnic Ave. Buildings

Two-hour meeting allows Bay View neighbors to vent about proposed 220-unit complex.

Oct 25th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene

Now Serving: Three New Restaurants Coming

3. Now Serving: Three New Restaurants Coming

In Downtown, Walker’s Point, East Side. Plus: new Bay View wine bar.

Oct 23rd, 2018 by Zach Komassa

House Confidential: Frank Lloyd Wright House B

4. House Confidential: Frank Lloyd Wright House B

One of his six American System-Built homes on Burnham. Quite a history. Quite a home.

Oct 26th, 2018 by Michael Horne

Plats and Parcels: The Couture Still in Limbo

5. Plats and Parcels: The Couture Still in Limbo

Plus: Plans to convert two schools to apartments advance, more affordable housing in Walker’s Point

Oct 21st, 2018 by Graham Kilmer

Friday Photos: Broadway Buildings Get New Life

6. Friday Photos: Broadway Buildings Get New Life

From eyesore to asset for three small buildings.

Oct 26th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: New Apartments for Bay View in 2019

7. Eyes on Milwaukee: New Apartments for Bay View in 2019

Developer Scott Genke plans to build 18-unit building on S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

Oct 24th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene

Data Wonk: Why Republicans Lie About Health Care

8. Data Wonk: Why Republicans Lie About Health Care

The reality is they can’t create an alternative way to cover pre-existing conditions.

Oct 24th, 2018 by Bruce Thompson

Eyes on Milwaukee: City Engaging Businesses Along The Hop Route

9. Eyes on Milwaukee: City Engaging Businesses Along The Hop Route

Mayor Tom Barrett personally delivers first of nearly 300 kits to businesses.

Oct 22nd, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene

House Confidential: Craig Counsell’s Whitefish Bay Winner

10. House Confidential: Craig Counsell’s Whitefish Bay Winner

The Brewers manager’s $1.2 million colonial is a kid’s paradise. Yet so secluded.

May 12th, 2015 by Michael Horne

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

China Lights Lantern Festival at Boerner Botanical Gardens Extended One Week, Through Oct. 28

1. China Lights Lantern Festival at Boerner Botanical Gardens Extended One Week, Through Oct. 28

Clear skies ahead for anyone still looking to enjoy this spectacular event

Oct 15th, 2018 by Milwaukee County Parks

The Hop Announces ‘Grand Hop-ening’ Schedule of Events

2. The Hop Announces ‘Grand Hop-ening’ Schedule of Events

Activities to engage the entire community slated for Nov. 2-4

Oct 25th, 2018 by The Hop

Three Months and Four Days Later, Still No Reimbursement or Remorse From Scott Walker for Illegal Usage of State Plane

3. Three Months and Four Days Later, Still No Reimbursement or Remorse From Scott Walker for Illegal Usage of State Plane

‘Governors Can’t Use Public Resources to Benefit Themselves or Their Campaigns’

Oct 22nd, 2018 by One Wisconsin Now

Randy Bryce Takes 1 Point Lead in New Poll

4. Randy Bryce Takes 1 Point Lead in New Poll

The poll finds Randy Bryce at 45% and Bryan Steil at 44%.

Oct 23rd, 2018 by Randy Bryce

Regional Transit Leadership Council Names New Executive Director

5. Regional Transit Leadership Council Names New Executive Director

Dave Steele named new executive director to move region’s connectivity and economy forward

Oct 25th, 2018 by Regional Transit Leadership Council

Letter from Pres. Hamilton to Ald. Zielinski

6. Letter from Pres. Hamilton to Ald. Zielinski

“So, as your leader, I ask that you excuse yourself from the table where the hard decisions are being made or I, by God’s will, will excuse you…again.”

Oct 23rd, 2018 by Common Council President Ashanti Hamilton

Supervisor Dimitrijevic Proposes Mitchell Park for Site of New Milwaukee Public Museum

7. Supervisor Dimitrijevic Proposes Mitchell Park for Site of New Milwaukee Public Museum

“The positive possibilities of this proposed relationship are endless.”

Oct 25th, 2018 by Sup. Marina Dimitrijevic

Supreme Court Candidate Judge Lisa Neubauer announces support from five dozen more judges

8. Supreme Court Candidate Judge Lisa Neubauer announces support from five dozen more judges

More than 260 current and former judges now endorse Neubauer

Oct 21st, 2018 by Lisa Neubauer

Former Walker Secretary: Scott Walker Tried to Punt Blame on Broken Job Promises

9. Former Walker Secretary: Scott Walker Tried to Punt Blame on Broken Job Promises

“I hope you understand that I cannot be accountable for the job numbers,” Walker said, according to Jardin

Oct 20th, 2018 by Democratic Party of Wisconsin

Rep. Kooyenga caught lying about cuts to schools

10. Rep. Kooyenga caught lying about cuts to schools

Kooyenga hides voting record as reports surface of drinking on the job

Oct 19th, 2018 by State Senate Democratic Committee

