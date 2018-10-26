Sponsored
Frankly Music Presents The Miró Quartet | October 29, 2018 at 7
Once again, Frankly Music welcomes the internationally acclaimed Miró Quartet to Milwaukee for an evening of chamber music by of Schumann, Janáček, and Mendelssohn at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.
