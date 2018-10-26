Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

Milwaukee, a majority-minority city, must deal with the unfortunate reality that a number of studies have found the Milwaukee area to the most segregated city in America. A new documentary tackles that issue head one.

Originally produced as a web series by 88Nine Radio Milwaukee, Invisible Lines explores Milwaukee’s challenging racial dividing lines. The film was directed by Laura Dyan Kezman, Nate Imig and Vianca Fuster.

The one-night-only screening compiles the series onto the big screen for the first time.

WORLD THEATRICAL PREMIERE! In this special, one-timeonly feature-length presentation of 88Nine’s acclaimed web series, we see discussion of the divisions that exist in our city— frank, unscripted conversation about segregation, racism, and discrimination from a diverse pool of Milwaukeeans (activists, artists, students, and historians all participate). Springing forth from the notion that there can be no community building without genuine dialogue, Invisible Lines is a much-needed conversation surrounding topics long forced to the periphery.

Saturday, October 27th, 3:30 p.m. – Oriental Theatre – Main Screen – Tickets

