Join Mayor Tom Barrett and Alderman Robert Bauman at Urban Milwaukee’s party on Friday, November 2nd from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. RSVP Today

After you take your first ride on The Hop Friday afternoon, stop by Taylor’s (795 N. Jefferson St.) to lament the end of Milwaukee or celebrate a new beginning. Either way — whether you want to shout huzzah or drown your sorrows — the party starts at 4 p.m.

We’re offering one free drink to each of the first 100 attendees. The party is free to attend.

Good City Brewing will also be offering both its Risk and Reward beers for free while supplies last. Company co-founder Dan Katt notes that you have to take a risk to get a reward, similar to the streetcar project. Thankfully at the It’s Hop-ening party all you have to risk is the crowds.

Taylor’s, located at the corner of N. Jefferson St. and E. Wells St., opened 23 years ago, just a few years after the federal government gave Milwaukee the funding that was ultimately used to build the streetcar.

The party is sponsored by Good City, HNTB, Weiss & Company, Taylor’s and Gary Goyke and Associates.

Coming via streetcar? The nearest northbound stop is located at N. Milwaukee St. and E. Wells St. The nearest westbound stop is located at N. Jefferson St. and E. Kilbourn Ave. on the north end of Cathedral Square Park.

