Free Trainfest Tickets for New Members

All the summer festivals may be long gone, but there is still the city’s largest fall festival left, one that’s vastly different than the rest: Trainfest.

Trainfest is a celebration of model railroading where science, technology, engineering, art and math all come together under one roof. The Wisconsin State Fair Expo Center is home to Trainfest, which spans the distance of four football fields. On November 10th and 11th from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. train buffs, families, railroad fans and railroad novices meet once a year to marvel at more than 70 unique running railroads. This year, there are new products from dozens of manufacturers on display and available for purchase, as well as new children’s activities available, new layouts, and new hobby dealers. Time to dust off your overalls and engineer hats and hop on the train. And this year, the ride is on us.

Urban Milwaukee offers the city’s only news-site membership program, and its filled with perks such as this one. If you sign up to become a member, you’ll get two tickets to America’s Largest Operating Model Railroad Show: Trainfest. The tickets are worth $34 and available while our supply lasts.

By becoming a member, you’ll not only help support Urban Milwaukee’s journalism, but help us continue to grow our publication, which now publishes more than 40 stories and 100 press releases per week. Whether you love trains, have an interest in trains, or don’t know anything about them, there’s so much to do and see at Trainfest that it will appeal to many. As Trainfest’s creators put it, the event is “an inspirational playground.”

And one with a Milwaukee pedigree, for model train hobbyists have a long history here. The National Model Railroading Association (NMRA) has been established in Milwaukee since 1935. Over time, members of the Wisconsin Southeastern (WISE) division of the NMRA developed an annual single-day railroading show for all local model train hobbies. In 1972, the first ever Trainfest was held on 6th Street in Downtown Milwaukee. This single-day event grew rapidly in participation and attendance, and has now developed into America’s Largest Operating Model Railroad Show, leading us into their 47th year.

It’s great event, and the tickets are among the many perks for becoming an Urban Milwaukee member. Here are just a few:

Invitations to member-only events and online chats with a chance to meet and converse with Urban Milwaukee staff, including our periodic Beer Bashes that explore new Milwaukee breweries

Free tickets to concerts, festivals, and other events as they become available through our partners

A chance to provide support that assures Urban Milwaukee can continue focusing on smart, substantive news coverage rather than clickbait

A 10 percent discount on all merchandise at Urban Milwaukee: The Store, located at 755 N. Milwaukee St., Milwaukee, WI.

All this for just $9/month, or $99 per year, and during this exclusive membership deal, you’ll receive two free tickets to Trainfest valued at $34 while our supplies last. That amounts to just under four full months of an annual membership. Signing up is easy, and you are welcome to cancel at anytime. So join today. Once you’ve become a member you can follow this link to claim your tickets.

And if you’re an existing member, you are welcome to claim a pair of tickets to Trainfest as part of your membership while supplies last.

Trainfest runs both November 10th and 11th from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at State Fair Park’s Expo Center. To learn more about the event, including activities, exhibits, and the layout, visit https://www.trainfest.com/.