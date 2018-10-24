Jeramey Jannene
New Apartments for Bay View in 2019

Developer Scott Genke plans to build 18-unit building on S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

2557 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. Image from Google Maps.

Developer Scott Genke is planning another new apartment building for S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

The developer opened the King Lofts in mid-2016, turning a one-story commercial building into a two-story, 14-unit apartment building. And earlier today we reported that Genke purchased and is demolishing the American Legion building at 2860 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. and intends to build a 37-unit apartment building on the site in 2020.

Genke has other project planned for Bay View. The developer, who operates SG Property Development + Management, told Urban Milwaukee in an interview that he intends to break ground next spring on an 18-unit apartment building across the street from the King Lofts.

The 15,000-square-foot site at 2557-2565 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. is currently vacant. The site has an assessed value of $88,600.

A commercial space in the proposed building is intended for a restaurant.

Genke has hired Joel Agacki of Striegel-Agacki Studio for the project. The firm designed the recently completed Vue in Bay View, and is also the architect on the 2900 Apartments project at the intersection of N. Oakland Ave. and E. Locust St.

Genke, by the way, isn’t just busy in Bay View. He’s still working on a project for N. Humboldt Blvd. in Riverwest.

Categories: Eyes on Milwaukee, Real Estate

