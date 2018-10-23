Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

According to critics, the streetcar is the end of western civilization, and according to proponents, it’s the start of a transformative transit system. Either way, The Hop, Milwaukee’s streetcar system, begins operating Friday, November 2nd at noon.

After you take your first ride Friday afternoon, join Urban Milwaukee at Taylor’s (795 N. Jefferson St.) to lament the end of Milwaukee or celebrate a new beginning. Either way — whether you want to shout huzzah or drown your sorrows — the party starts at 4 p.m.

The bar, located at the corner of N. Jefferson St. and E. Wells St., opened 23 years ago, just a few years after the federal government gave Milwaukee the funding that was ultimately used to build the streetcar.

We’re offering one free drink to each of the first 100 attendees. The party is free to attend.

Coming via streetcar? The nearest northbound stop is located at N. Milwaukee St. and E. Wells St. The nearest westbound stop is located at N. Jefferson St. and E. Kilbourn Ave. on the north end of Cathedral Square Park.

Please RSVP to help us plan.

It’s Hop-ening Party

Friday, November 2nd

4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Taylor’s

795 N. Jefferson St.

Milwaukee, WI 53202

RSVP Today