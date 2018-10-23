GOP Legislative Candidates Have 3-1 Edge in Cash
But state’s Democratic legislative candidates raised nearly as much since January.
Republican legislative candidates had nearly three times more money in the bank than their Democratic challengers, according to campaign finance reports filed late last month.
The reports reviewed by the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign showed Republican legislative candidates and two legislative campaign committees had about $6.5 million in the bank, compared to about $2.3 million by their Democratic counterparts.
Fourteen candidates and committees – 12 Republicans and two Democrats – had cash balances of more than $100,000 and seven of them – all Republicans – had $200,000 or more in the bank. Topping the list of candidates with the highest campaign cash balances as of Aug. 31 were:
Republican Assembly Campaign Committee, $960,241
Committee to Elect a Republican Senate, $896,381
GOP Sen. Howard Marklein, of Spring Green, $491,520
Republican Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, of Juneau, $385,482
GOP Sen. Roger Roth, of Appleton, $307,933
Republican Rep. Dale Kooyenga, of Brookfield, $293,910
GOP Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, of Burlington, $211,616
The reports also showed Republican legislative candidates and legislative campaign committees raised nearly $4.5 million since the beginning of the year compared to nearly $4 million by Democrats. Leading fundraisers from Jan. 1 through Aug. 31 were:
Republican Assembly Campaign Committee, $853,578
Committee to Elect a Republican Senate, $657,375
Assembly Democratic Campaign Committee, $602,900
State Senate Democratic Committee, $550,177
GOP Sen. Howard Marklein, of Spring Green, $254,102
The four legislative campaign committees, which routinely outraise and outspend individual candidates, are used by the Senate and Assembly Democratic and Republican legislative leaders to raise money from special interests to spend on elections.
The next campaign finance reports from the candidates are due Oct. 29.
