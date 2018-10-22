Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

The 14th Annual Hunting Moon Pow Wow drummed up the crowds and the fun over the weekend at the Panther Arena.

A pow wow is a gathering of Native Americans meant to celebrate and share culture and tradition through dancing, singing and drumming, according to Hunting Moon Pow Wow’s official website. Each pow wow begins with a Grand Entry where participants organized by dance style and age dance in a circle around the arena to the beat of a drum. The Grand Entry starts with veterans carrying flags into the arena with everyone standing in honor. Then the head dancers, male dancer and female dancers enter the arena in that order. The dances come from the Plains tribes of Canada and the U.S. and use distinct dance steps and drum beats. After the Grand Entry, the floor opens up to everybody for the intertribal songs.

Dance, drumming and singing competitions are held throughout the event. Contestants are required to wear “regalia,” unique, colorful outfits made up of family heirlooms and other handmade articles according to the website.

In between the dancing, guests could shop at the art, clothing, jewelry and food booths around the arena.

Our photos capture the energy, color and fun. For more on Native American pow wows, read our article on the Indian Summer Winter Pow Wow.

Photo Gallery

