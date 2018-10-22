Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

Where do you work and what makes your role awesome?

I work for myself: as a DJ and emcee (DJ Shawna), owner of a clothing line (Dare To Be Clothing), author of a children’s book (The Adventures of Bob and Downtown Milwaukee), public speaker, and I train and work with basketball players of all ages. All of that makes my life extremely awesome.

How long have you lived in Milwaukee and what brought you here?

I was born and raised in Milwaukee. After spending quite some time living all over the globe, I found myself continually coming home for many reasons. I don’t know that I have brought anything to Milwaukee, but Milwaukee has definitely ignited a spark inside of me that I truly love and never take for granted.

What do you love most about Milwaukee?

I love the direction Milwaukee has and continues to move. Living, working, and playing Downtown is beyond inspiring. This city continues to amaze me with the incredible people that continue to build, move, and grow Milwaukee in their own, individual way.

I hope that we continue to grow and build connections throughout the entire city and state, by telling our stories, and all sharing our talents and passion for a place so many absolutely love to call home.

What is your favorite Milwaukee tradition?

Milwaukee Downtown Holiday Lights Kickoff Extravaganza is by far my favorite Milwaukee tradition. Who doesn’t love Santa, cocoa, cookies, singing, dancing, holiday lights, and fireworks in the middle of November?!

What neighborhood do you live in and why do you love it?

I live Downtown and am incredibly happy. I love the constant movement that I can literally feel when I open my windows. I appreciate the construction and am inspired by the idea of continually growing. I also really enjoy being in the middle of the heartbeat, where the Bucks are in my in backyard, I can walk to Summerfest, jump on The Hop, venture to Brady Street, or take part in the Farmers’ Market.