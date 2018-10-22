Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

Next Monday, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church is welcoming back the fabulous Miró Quartet. The Texas-based Miró Quartet performs classical string music around the world. The ensemble performs at the most important chamber music series and on the most prestigious concert stages, garnering accolades from critics and audiences alike. The quartet, consisting of two violinists, a violist, and a cellist, are known for their deeply moving performances. For this series, the quartet will be performing the music of Schumann, Janáček, and Mendelssohn, and we don’t want you to miss it.

Urban Milwaukee is home to Milwaukee’s only news-site membership program, and we are offering an almost too good to be true last minute deal for new members. If you sign up to become a member, we’ll give you two tickets to the Miró Quartet for October 29 at 7:00 p.m while our supplies last.

By becoming a member, not only will you help support Urban Milwaukee’s journalism, but you’ll help us continue to grow our publication, which now publishes more than 40 stories and 100 press releases per week. This is a great deal for those of you who love concerts of all kinds, or would like to enjoy a lovely Monday evening of music.

Not sure of what becoming a member includes? You’ll get:

Invitations to member-only events and online chats with a chance to meet and converse with Urban Milwaukee staff, including our periodic Beer Bashes that explore new Milwaukee breweries

Free tickets to concerts, festivals, and other events as they become available through our partners

Access to an advertising-free daily or weekly emails

A website free of banner ads that provides faster page loads a d a unique, editorial-only experience

A better, faster photo browser on the website

A chance to provide support that assures Urban Milwaukee can continue focusing on smart, substantive news coverage rather than clickbait

A 10 percent discount on all merchandise at Urban Milwaukee: The Store, located at 755 N. Milwaukee St., Milwaukee, WI.

Ability to comment on stories

All of this is just $9/month, or our annual membership fee of $99, and during this amazing membership giveaway, you’ll receive two free tickets to the Miró Quartet valued at $60. That amounts to over half of the price of becoming a member for the entire year. Signing up is easy, and you are welcome to cancel at anytime. Once you’ve become a member click here to select your free tickets.

This exclusive deal is very limited, so act fast. And if you’re an existing member, you are welcome to claim your tickets as part of your membership.

Frankly Music’s Miró Quartet will be performing on Monday, October 29th at 7:00 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 914 E. Knapp St. To learn more about the performance, visit https://franklymusic.org/event/miro-quartet/.