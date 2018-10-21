Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Oct 21st, 2018 08:00 am
Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

Most popular articles in the past week.

House Confidential: Craig Counsell’s Whitefish Bay Winner

1. House Confidential: Craig Counsell’s Whitefish Bay Winner

The Brewers manager’s $1.2 million colonial is a kid’s paradise. Yet so secluded.

May 12th, 2015 by Michael Horne

Taverns: He Said, She Said at Frank’s Power Plant

2. Taverns: He Said, She Said at Frank’s Power Plant

Owner, former manager disagree on what happened, but the bar is still open.

Oct 18th, 2018 by Jennifer Rick

Court Watch: Judge Goes Easy on Violent Cop

3. Court Watch: Judge Goes Easy on Violent Cop

Milwaukee police officer kicked subdued suspect in the face, gets fine, 14 days in jail.

Oct 16th, 2018 by Gretchen Schuldt

Op Ed: New Symphony Home Will Be Incomplete

4. Op Ed: New Symphony Home Will Be Incomplete

MSO hall won’t have pipe organ, missing key part of symphonic repertoire.

Oct 15th, 2018 by Charles Q. Sullivan

Murphy’s Law: Black Workers Losing Transit to Jobs?

5. Murphy’s Law: Black Workers Losing Transit to Jobs?

End of county bus routes 61 and 6 means no connection to jobs in other counties.

Oct 17th, 2018 by Bruce Murphy

Eyes on Milwaukee: Cambria Hotel Starts to Rise

6. Eyes on Milwaukee: Cambria Hotel Starts to Rise

Downtown dead zone becoming hotel

Oct 19th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene

City Hall: Council Passes Complete Streets Policy

7. City Hall: Council Passes Complete Streets Policy

Streets for all, not just cars, is now the law of the land.

Oct 17th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene

New Bar and Restaurant for East Side

8. New Bar and Restaurant for East Side

Merge, a new establishment focusing on lighter snack items, plans November opening.

Oct 19th, 2018 by Jennifer Rick

Court Watch: 225 Substitution Requests Against One Judge!

9. Court Watch: 225 Substitution Requests Against One Judge!

All filed in last year against new Circuit Judge Kristy Yang, elected in April 2017.

Oct 18th, 2018 by Gretchen Schuldt

MKE Listing: Beautiful BreakWater Condo

10. MKE Listing: Beautiful BreakWater Condo

Open-concept condo features panoramic views, a kitchen with stainless appliances and granite countertops

Oct 18th, 2018 by Urban Milwaukee

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

East Side BID Announces New Executive Director

1. East Side BID Announces New Executive Director

Elizabeth brings a wealth of experience to this role.

Oct 16th, 2018 by East Side BID

The NRA’s $740,000 Mistake about Tony Ever

2. The NRA’s $740,000 Mistake about Tony Ever

One Wisconsin Now has obtained the television ad the National Rifle Association plunked down $740,000 to attack Democratic candidate Tony Evers.

Oct 12th, 2018 by One Wisconsin Now

The Reeve Foundation to Sponsor Milwaukee Ballet’s Tour de Force

3. The Reeve Foundation to Sponsor Milwaukee Ballet’s Tour de Force

Classes for children with disabilities begin Sunday with support from national foundation

Oct 12th, 2018 by Milwaukee Ballet

Pocan Submits FOIA Request Regarding Recent ICE Raids in Wisconsin

4. Pocan Submits FOIA Request Regarding Recent ICE Raids in Wisconsin

Over his six years in the U.S. House of Representatives, this is the first time Pocan has had to file a FOIA request to receive information from a federal agency

Oct 12th, 2018 by U.S. Rep Mark Pocan

Morris Retires from East Town Association After Seven Distinguished Years at Helm

5. Morris Retires from East Town Association After Seven Distinguished Years at Helm

McElwee elevated to role of Executive Director.

Oct 10th, 2018 by East Town Association

Pension Overpayment Eases Pain in 2019 City of Milwaukee Budget

6. Pension Overpayment Eases Pain in 2019 City of Milwaukee Budget

The report also analyzes increased investment in lead abatement programs and services in the proposed budget.

Oct 16th, 2018 by Wisconsin Policy Forum

George Webb Steps Up to the Plate to Honor Famous Baseball Prediction

7. George Webb Steps Up to the Plate to Honor Famous Baseball Prediction

Brewers’ 12-Game Winning Streak Scores Historic Hamburger Giveaway

Oct 12th, 2018 by George Webb Restaurants

Property Values Climb Along The Hop Streetcar Route

8. Property Values Climb Along The Hop Streetcar Route

Investment and New Construction Part of Downtown Growth

Oct 2nd, 2018 by City of Milwaukee

Candidate for Aldermanic 5th District, Matt Elder, Endorsed By the Milwaukee Police Association

9. Candidate for Aldermanic 5th District, Matt Elder, Endorsed By the Milwaukee Police Association

“I’m grateful for the support of the Milwaukee Police Association, and am happy to accept their endorsement of our campaign.”

Oct 16th, 2018 by Matt Elder

Mayor Barrett’s Treatment of Dr. Patricia McManus Disgraceful

10. Mayor Barrett’s Treatment of Dr. Patricia McManus Disgraceful

Statement from Alderman Bob Donovan – October 18, 2018

Oct 18th, 2018 by Ald. Bob Donovan

Categories: Most Popular

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us