The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. House Confidential: Craig Counsell’s Whitefish Bay Winner
The Brewers manager’s $1.2 million colonial is a kid’s paradise. Yet so secluded.
May 12th, 2015 by Michael Horne
2. Taverns: He Said, She Said at Frank’s Power Plant
Owner, former manager disagree on what happened, but the bar is still open.
Oct 18th, 2018 by Jennifer Rick
3. Court Watch: Judge Goes Easy on Violent Cop
Milwaukee police officer kicked subdued suspect in the face, gets fine, 14 days in jail.
Oct 16th, 2018 by Gretchen Schuldt
4. Op Ed: New Symphony Home Will Be Incomplete
MSO hall won’t have pipe organ, missing key part of symphonic repertoire.
Oct 15th, 2018 by Charles Q. Sullivan
5. Murphy’s Law: Black Workers Losing Transit to Jobs?
End of county bus routes 61 and 6 means no connection to jobs in other counties.
Oct 17th, 2018 by Bruce Murphy
6. Eyes on Milwaukee: Cambria Hotel Starts to Rise
Downtown dead zone becoming hotel
Oct 19th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene
7. City Hall: Council Passes Complete Streets Policy
Streets for all, not just cars, is now the law of the land.
Oct 17th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene
8. New Bar and Restaurant for East Side
Merge, a new establishment focusing on lighter snack items, plans November opening.
Oct 19th, 2018 by Jennifer Rick
9. Court Watch: 225 Substitution Requests Against One Judge!
All filed in last year against new Circuit Judge Kristy Yang, elected in April 2017.
Oct 18th, 2018 by Gretchen Schuldt
10. MKE Listing: Beautiful BreakWater Condo
Open-concept condo features panoramic views, a kitchen with stainless appliances and granite countertops
Oct 18th, 2018 by Urban Milwaukee
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. East Side BID Announces New Executive Director
Elizabeth brings a wealth of experience to this role.
Oct 16th, 2018 by East Side BID
2. The NRA’s $740,000 Mistake about Tony Ever
One Wisconsin Now has obtained the television ad the National Rifle Association plunked down $740,000 to attack Democratic candidate Tony Evers.
Oct 12th, 2018 by One Wisconsin Now
3. The Reeve Foundation to Sponsor Milwaukee Ballet’s Tour de Force
Classes for children with disabilities begin Sunday with support from national foundation
Oct 12th, 2018 by Milwaukee Ballet
4. Pocan Submits FOIA Request Regarding Recent ICE Raids in Wisconsin
Over his six years in the U.S. House of Representatives, this is the first time Pocan has had to file a FOIA request to receive information from a federal agency
Oct 12th, 2018 by U.S. Rep Mark Pocan
5. Morris Retires from East Town Association After Seven Distinguished Years at Helm
McElwee elevated to role of Executive Director.
Oct 10th, 2018 by East Town Association
6. Pension Overpayment Eases Pain in 2019 City of Milwaukee Budget
The report also analyzes increased investment in lead abatement programs and services in the proposed budget.
Oct 16th, 2018 by Wisconsin Policy Forum
7. George Webb Steps Up to the Plate to Honor Famous Baseball Prediction
Brewers’ 12-Game Winning Streak Scores Historic Hamburger Giveaway
Oct 12th, 2018 by George Webb Restaurants
8. Property Values Climb Along The Hop Streetcar Route
Investment and New Construction Part of Downtown Growth
Oct 2nd, 2018 by City of Milwaukee
9. Candidate for Aldermanic 5th District, Matt Elder, Endorsed By the Milwaukee Police Association
“I’m grateful for the support of the Milwaukee Police Association, and am happy to accept their endorsement of our campaign.”
Oct 16th, 2018 by Matt Elder
10. Mayor Barrett’s Treatment of Dr. Patricia McManus Disgraceful
Statement from Alderman Bob Donovan – October 18, 2018
Oct 18th, 2018 by Ald. Bob Donovan
