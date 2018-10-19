Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

Milwaukee’s next generation of producers, directors and actors will be on display Sunday morning at the Oriental Theatre. An offshoot of the ever growing Milwaukee Show, The Milwaukee Youth Show highlights Milwaukee’s youngest filmmakers.

This program is part of the Cream City Cinema series at the Milwaukee Film Festival which runs from October 18th through November 1st.

Milwaukee Film Says…

These kids are more than all right: See work from our local auteursin-waiting, a youth-driven showcase that highlights the diversity of talent and visions Milwaukee’s young people have to offer. We at the Milwaukee Film Festival believe the children are our future, but if these dynamic works are any indication, the future has already arrived!

Showtimes

Sunday, October 21st – Oriental Theatre – Main Screen – Tickets

