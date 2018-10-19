Last Chance for Sculpture Milwaukee Tour

We're offering one more tour of Sculpture Milwaukee 2018, which closes on October 21.

Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

Sculpture Milwaukee, a non-profit program to activate Wisconsin Avenue and raise Milwaukee’s art profile, will wrap up its 2018 season on October 21st. But before the sculptures are removed, we are offering one last chance to see the 21 world-class sculptures with the assistance of an expert guide.

The guided tour includes not only the chance to see the art up close and in person, but to learn what inspired the artists, how the pieces were made and to explore possible interpretations of the work’s meaning. You’ll also be able to ask questions of our very knowledgeable guide, Jonas Karvelis.

We’re hosting our next tour on October 21st starting at 2:00 p.m. The approximately one-mile, 90-minute walking tour will run from Kiki Smith‘s Alice (Seer II) sculpture in the gardens in front of the Northwestern Mutual Tower west to the Milwaukee County Historical Society’s Brew City MKE pop-up bar. Along the way, you’ll see striking pieces like Robert Indiana‘s iconic LOVE sculpture.

Tour tickets cost $12/each for the general public. Urban Milwaukee members pay just $6 per ticket after signing into their account.

Interested in becoming a member to get such discounts? Membership starts at just $9/month and includes discounts to Urban Milwaukee events, private, free events just for members, an ad-free website with improved photo browser and access to a growing number of free tickets to marquee events (Summerfest, Irish Fest, Wisconsin State Fair, Florentine Opera and the Milwaukee Film Festival to name a few).

Tickets must be purchased in advance (sorry, no walk-ups).

Purchase your tickets for the October 21st tour. Space is limited.

Oh, and if you’re concerned about missing the Green Bay Packers game — fear not, it’s a bye week.