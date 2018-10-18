7th floor unit with lake and city views can now be yours at the BreakWater! Open-concept floor plan with tall ceilings, wood floors and floor to ceiling windows. Gourmet kitchen boasts stainless appliances, granite countertops and custom cabinets. Large carpeted bedroom with walk in closet that leads to the master bathroom. Entertain on the oversized private balcony with panoramic city views (Teak Furniture, Grill, Loungers are all included) In-unit laundry and 1 indoor parking space included. Walking distance to the lakefront or dining and entertainment. This is luxury living at its best!

See it in person during an Open House Sunday, October 21st from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

The dream of Milwaukee downtown living is within reach. Corley Real Estate is a boutique firm specializing in downtown Milwaukee condos with a dedication to unparalleled customer service and personal and private attention, making each client feel one of a kind just like their new home

The Breakdown

Address: 1313 N. Franklin Pl., Unit 702

Size: 1,119 sq-ft

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1.5

Total Rooms: 4

Year Built: 2009

Asking Price: $335,000

Condo Fees: $428

Property Taxes: $8,198

Property Type: Condominium

Architectural Style: High Rise

Parking: 1 Indoor Heated

Walk Score: 90

MLS#: 1608907

Photos