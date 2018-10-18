Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

Milwaukee’s film scene is growing fast enough that the Milwaukee Film Festival’s annual Milwaukee Show is now spawning children. The festival has already split the program featuring Milwaukee-made shorts over two nights. But another way to handle the growth of Milwaukee’s film scene is through the creation of the Milwaukee Music Video show.

That’s right, an entire of hour of MTV like it used to be, actually playing music videos. The approximately hour-long show promises to have something for everyone.

Milwaukee Film Says…

If these shorts are too loud, you’re too old: Our annual showcase of music videos made by local filmmakers runs the gamut of musical genres while showcasing the exquisite diversity allowed for by the music video format, a series of short, sonic bursts of creative excitement. Artists include Bruise Violet, Calliope, Platinum Boys, Willy Porter, and many more!

Showtimes

Tuesday, October 30th – Oriental Theatre – Main Screen – Tickets

