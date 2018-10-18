Court Watch

225 Substitution Requests Against One Judge!

All filed in last year against new Circuit Judge Kristy Yang, elected in April 2017.

By , Wisconsin Justice Initiative - Oct 18th, 2018 01:02 pm
Kashoua "Kristy" Yang. Photo from Yang for Judge.

Defendants in criminal cases in Wisconsin have the right to request a different judge from the one originally assigned to the case. Defendants don’t get to pick the judge they ultimately get.

Here are two charts showing substitutions among full-time Milwaukee County Circuit Court misdemeanor judges. Please note that the the top chart includes one more month than the bottom one does.

Circuit Judges Hannah Dugan and Jean Kies were elected to the bench in April 2016; Circuit Judge Kristy Yang was elected in April 2017.

Misdemeanor Judges Substitution Requests August 2017-August 2018

Gretchen Schuldt writes a blog for Wisconsin Justice Initiative, whose mission is “To improve the quality of justice in Wisconsin by educating the public about legal issues and encouraging civic engagement in and debate about the judicial system and its operation.

Categories: Court Watch, Wisconsin Justice Initiative

