Join the Milwaukee Tour (for Milwaukeeans)

Last tour of 2018 led by Adam Carr, lots of food and drink. $10 discount for our members.

The Milwaukee Tour (for Milwaukeeans!) is back for a Halloween and Día De Muertos-esque afternoon of fun, food, and knowledge. Storyteller Adam Carr will explore death and life in Milwaukee, illustrating how endings have given rise to spectacular new beginnings throughout our city. Both serious and light-hearted, this five-stop tour will be sure to satisfy. And, it’s guaranteed you will not leave this tour hungry.

That’s because the tour has five stops, with food and drink provided throughout. Grab your walking shoes and jacket because there is much to explore on this tour.

Meet at Lake Park

Stop 1: Native burial mound in Lake Park

Stop 2: Pabst Milwaukee Brewery and Taproom

Stop 3: Walker’s Point Center for the Arts for Day of the Dead

Stop 4: ??? Stay tuned!

Stop 5: Alice’s Garden & Johnsons Park (food from The Tandem)

Route subject to change.

This tour is open to all Milwaukeeans, but as an added bonus, Urban Milwaukee members will receive a discounted price for their tickets. That’s right, if you’re a member, you’ll get $10 off your ticket.

Full-priced tickets are $30 per person. Members pay $20. The tour is on Saturday, November 3rd from 1:00 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. Tickets can be bought on Eventbrite and to learn more about the tour, check Newaukee’s website.

Existing members will be shown a discount code on our Member Giveaways and Deals page as well as via email, which you’ll be able to see when you sign up.

Not a Member, But Want to Come?

We’d love to have you join us. This tour is open to the public, but to receive $10 off tour tickets, simply sign up to become a member for just $9/month and you find your discount code to purchase your tickets here. In addition, you will gain access to an ad-free website with improved photo browsing and a growing number of free tickets to marquee events (Milwaukee Film Festival, Early Music Now and Holiday Folk Fair International to name a few).

So join us and purchase your $10 off tickets to Milwaukee Tour (for Milwaukeeans!)