The Abstract Eye of Downtown Milwaukee

Juxtaposition and abstraction. These two words come to mind when discussing art and photography, but they rarely come together when talking about architectural photography. With Milwaukee’s building stock spanning a period of more than 150 years, showing off architectural details to convey this framework comes more naturally than you’d think.

Stop by Urban Milwaukee: The Store during Gallery Night to see the work of incredible architecture photographer Karl Herschede. Karl has been capturing Downtown for years, including historic buildings like the Wells Building and new structures like Northwestern Mutual Tower. From terra cotta to towers of glass, Herschede captures it all through his unique perspective.

Framed prints will be available for sale at the event.

You’ll find all this at Urban Milwaukee: The Store, our publication’s sister business, along with its full line of Milwaukee gifts, ranging from t-shirts and glassware to books and magnets.

Urban Milwaukee: The Store

755 N. Milwaukee St.

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Friday, April 20th, 2018

5:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 21st, 2018

11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

More information is available in a Facebook event posting.