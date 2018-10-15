"We are building something great here in Milwaukee, and I’m proud to be a part of it!"

Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

Where do you work and what makes your role awesome?

I’m a part of the Northwestern Mutual, with the Lueder Financial Group. In my role, I get to change people’s lives in helping individuals, families and business owners have financial security, as well as coaching and developing top tier talent within our firm.

How long have you lived in Milwaukee and what brought you here?

I was born and raised in Milwaukee, and have always loved the fact that we have all four seasons.

What do you love most about Milwaukee?

If I had to pick one thing, it’d definitely be our restaurant and bar scene. There’s always something new to try. In addition to the new and upcoming bars and restaurants, we have so many classic places to enjoy.

What is something that is missing from our community that you would love to see implemented?

I believe that we have an opportunity to give our youth more options for after school and weekend activities, especially in the inner city. Our kids don’t have many places to go that are affordable. When I was younger, there were so many programs available, and I’ve seen a significant decrease in those over the past 20 years.

I see Milwaukee as a place where we have become even more progressive in the next five years. We have an incredible opportunity to learn more about each other, and to discover what makes us the same, and less different. From there, I believe Milwaukee can move forward to make our city even more diverse, and flourish in new spaces we haven’t seen.

What local restaurant is at the top of your list?

It’s impossible for me to just pick one. There’s so many amazing places here in the city. Here are my top five, in no particular order. Elsa’s, The Noble, Cubanitas, Comet Café, and Café Corazon are my favorites. Who am I kidding? Elsa’s is definitely the top of the list!

What is your biggest hope for this city?

I hope that we can continue to find ways to enrich our communities we serve. I believe in the proverb “Each one, teach one.” Aside from financial literacy, we have an opportunity to teach more, and learn from each other scholastically.

What does your ideal Milwaukee weekend look like?

My ideal weekend in Milwaukee changes based off of the season. Ideally, I’d love to grab a drink/dinner at Buck Bradley’s, head over to a Bucks game, and finish the night at Elsa’s. In addition, the Milwaukee Art Museum is beautiful, so the next day my wife and I could hang out there. Lastly, our children love to be outdoors, so hanging out in any of our great parks would be the best. Of course, Sunday would be all about grabbing a mimosa and getting ready for the Packers!

What do you think is going to be a game changer for the city in the year of 2018?

The new Fiserv Forum for our Milwaukee Bucks will definitely change the game. Our downtown scene will be even bigger this fall 2018. Outside of our team being great this year, the new arena is brining the best of the best for concerts and shows from Kevin Hart to Justin Timberlake. There are more stores, restaurants and bars that are opening in the area, which will provide for more jobs also. We are building something great here in Milwaukee, and I’m proud to be a part of it!