The best of Milwaukee's filmmakers, with so many the show runs two nights.

There is no better staple of the Milwaukee Film Festival than The Milwaukee Show. Now a two-night event, the showings are compilations of locally-made short films. If you’re looking to support local filmmaking, the easiest first step is buying a ticket to one of these shows.

After every short, the respective filmmakers take the stage for a quick question-and-answer session. When you’re left asking “what the hell did I just see,” you’ll actually get an answer.

A word of warning to attendees, you’re going to absolutely love some of the shorts (I guarantee it) and you’re going to absolutely hate some of the others (I guarantee this as well). The ones you love will be too short, the ones you hate too long. In the end you’ll leave the theater feeling good that you were there for the first major showing of many Milwaukee filmmakers’ careers. And a packed house makes this an always enjoyable experience.

Milwaukee Film Says (about Show I)…

Each year The Milwaukee Show is one of the hottest tickets of the festival. It’s a rare chance to see work from our local best and brightest in the gloriously opulent setting our beloved Oriental Theatre’s main house. This collection of stunning documentary and fiction shorts allow you to watch locally, think globally.

Milwaukee Film Says (about Show II)…

The film program so nice we have to run it twice: The Milwaukee Show II brings you even more fantastic films courtesy of our thriving local artistic community. There’s simply too much quality to be contained by a single screening—so settle in for another collection of shorts with a diversity of styles and perspectives that will leave you wanting more (Milwaukee Show III, anyone?).

Showtimes

Free Tickets!

