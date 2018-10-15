Wisconsin Democracy Campaign
Campaign Cash

Outside Group Targets Republican Legislators

Will spend $1 million against four state senators, including Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald.

By - Oct 15th, 2018 11:12 am
Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email
Cash register. Photo by <strong srcset=

Michael Horne.” width=”1600″ height=”1200″ /> Cash register. Photo by Michael Horne.

A Democratic electioneering group says it plans to spend $1 million on digital ads against at least four incumbent Republican state senators.

The group, Forward Majority, says it will target Republicans who usually win elections with 60 percent of the vote or better. The group’s initial targets include:

Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, of Juneau

Devin LeMahieu, of Oostburg

Jerry Petrowski, of Marathon

Van Wanggaard, of Racine

The group’s ad against Fitzgerald criticizes him for trying to block a Senate vote in 2014 on a bill to require insurers to cover oral chemotherapy. Ads against the other three senators criticize them for supporting a $4 billion state aid package to help Foxconn Technology group build a large plant in Racine County to manufacture display screens for smart phones and other products.

Forward Majority was formed last year and focused on legislative races in Virginia.

Categories: Campaign Cash, Politics, Wisconsin Democracy Campaign

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us