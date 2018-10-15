Outside Group Targets Republican Legislators
Will spend $1 million against four state senators, including Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald.
A Democratic electioneering group says it plans to spend $1 million on digital ads against at least four incumbent Republican state senators.
The group, Forward Majority, says it will target Republicans who usually win elections with 60 percent of the vote or better. The group’s initial targets include:
Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, of Juneau
The group’s ad against Fitzgerald criticizes him for trying to block a Senate vote in 2014 on a bill to require insurers to cover oral chemotherapy. Ads against the other three senators criticize them for supporting a $4 billion state aid package to help Foxconn Technology group build a large plant in Racine County to manufacture display screens for smart phones and other products.
Forward Majority was formed last year and focused on legislative races in Virginia.
