The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
1. Eyes on Milwaukee: Streetcar Suffers First Collision
Driver opens car door right in front of approaching streetcar; no one hurt.
Oct 9th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene
2. Eyes on Milwaukee: Tallest Wood Building in Western Hemisphere
New Land unveils ambitious plan to build 21-story wood apartment building.
Oct 6th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene
3. Murphy’s Law: Schimel Suit Cost Workers $23 Million
Suit he joined stopped 165,000 Wisconsin workers from getting overtime pay.
Oct 9th, 2018 by Bruce Murphy
4. House Confidential: Craig Counsell’s Whitefish Bay Winner
The Brewers manager’s $1.2 million colonial is a kid’s paradise. Yet so secluded.
May 12th, 2015 by Michael Horne
5. Data Wonk: The Incoherence of Scott Walker
His suddenly changing policies make for a confused campaign.
Oct 10th, 2018 by Bruce Thompson
6. Now Serving: More Tacos For Downtown
Plus: Pizano’s finally opening Downtown, Antigua moves and a Starbucks says goodbye.
Oct 9th, 2018 by Zach Komassa
7. Plats and Parcels: More Apartments in Walker’s Point
A big week of real estate news as a bunch of projects move forward.
Oct 7th, 2018 by Graham Kilmer
8. Photo Gallery: Milwaukee Oktoberfest Comes Downtown
First event held on Fiserv Forum’s outdoor plaza pours on the beer and German culture.
Oct 8th, 2018 by Jack Fennimore
9. Murphy’s Law: Milwaukee County on a Crash Course
Without more funding of programs it runs for the state, county will soon face fiscal ruin.
Oct 11th, 2018 by Bruce Murphy
10. Eyes on Milwaukee: The Revival of Newspaper Row
Old Journal and Sentinel buildings on E. Mason St. see new life.
Oct 9th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Announces the USS Beloit, Newest Littoral Combat Ship Honors Made In Wisconsin Manufacturing
Senator Baldwin advocated for designating this new Wisconsin-built LCS after the City of Beloit to honor its proud history of supporting the Navy and America’s national security
Oct 9th, 2018 by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin
2. North Shore Bank Moves Forward with Plans for New Water Street Branch to Serve Milwaukee’s North End Neighborhood
Because of the neighborhood’s emphasis on walkability, the new bank office will have walk-up ATM/Video Teller service.
Oct 11th, 2018 by North Shore Bank
3. $900K Grant Awarded to Milwaukee County to Fight Opioid Abuse, Homelessness Among Women Involved in Street Prostitution
Federal DOJ grant helps County expand partnership with Benedict Center, offer extended Housing Navigation services under the Housing First model
Oct 9th, 2018 by County Executive Chris Abele
4. Morris Retires from East Town Association After Seven Distinguished Years at Helm
McElwee elevated to role of Executive Director.
Oct 10th, 2018 by East Town Association
5. The NRA’s $740,000 Mistake about Tony Ever
One Wisconsin Now has obtained the television ad the National Rifle Association plunked down $740,000 to attack Democratic candidate Tony Evers.
Oct 12th, 2018 by One Wisconsin Now
6. Leah Calls On Baldwin To Tell NFL Players To Stand During The National Anthem
“She let down our veterans at the Tomah VA, and she has refused to encourage NFL players to stand during the national anthem.”
Oct 7th, 2018 by State Sen. Leah Vukmir
7. Property Taxes Increase Under Walker
GOP tax shift continues to hurt Wisconsin schools and homeowners
Oct 5th, 2018 by State Sen. Jennifer Shilling
8. Property Values Climb Along The Hop Streetcar Route
Investment and New Construction Part of Downtown Growth
Oct 2nd, 2018 by City of Milwaukee
9. New Marquette Law School Poll finds tight race for Wisconsin governor, Baldwin leading in Senate contest
Wisconsin voters weigh in on Kavanaugh confirmation, Mueller investigation
Oct 10th, 2018 by Marquette University
10. Foxconn Issues Request for Proposal to Convert Downtown Racine Location into Smart City Co-Working Innovation Space
Takes first steps to enhance and transform Foxconn Place Racine into a hub for “Smart City” initiatives and programs
Oct 9th, 2018 by Foxconn Technology Group
