The Week’s Greatest Hits

Eyes on Milwaukee: Streetcar Suffers First Collision

1. Eyes on Milwaukee: Streetcar Suffers First Collision

Driver opens car door right in front of approaching streetcar; no one hurt.

Oct 9th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: Tallest Wood Building in Western Hemisphere

2. Eyes on Milwaukee: Tallest Wood Building in Western Hemisphere

New Land unveils ambitious plan to build 21-story wood apartment building.

Oct 6th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene

Murphy’s Law: Schimel Suit Cost Workers $23 Million

3. Murphy’s Law: Schimel Suit Cost Workers $23 Million

Suit he joined stopped 165,000 Wisconsin workers from getting overtime pay.

Oct 9th, 2018 by Bruce Murphy

House Confidential: Craig Counsell’s Whitefish Bay Winner

4. House Confidential: Craig Counsell’s Whitefish Bay Winner

The Brewers manager’s $1.2 million colonial is a kid’s paradise. Yet so secluded.

May 12th, 2015 by Michael Horne

Data Wonk: The Incoherence of Scott Walker

5. Data Wonk: The Incoherence of Scott Walker

His suddenly changing policies make for a confused campaign.

Oct 10th, 2018 by Bruce Thompson

Now Serving: More Tacos For Downtown

6. Now Serving: More Tacos For Downtown

Plus: Pizano’s finally opening Downtown, Antigua moves and a Starbucks says goodbye.

Oct 9th, 2018 by Zach Komassa

Plats and Parcels: More Apartments in Walker’s Point

7. Plats and Parcels: More Apartments in Walker’s Point

A big week of real estate news as a bunch of projects move forward.

Oct 7th, 2018 by Graham Kilmer

Photo Gallery: Milwaukee Oktoberfest Comes Downtown

8. Photo Gallery: Milwaukee Oktoberfest Comes Downtown

First event held on Fiserv Forum’s outdoor plaza pours on the beer and German culture.

Oct 8th, 2018 by Jack Fennimore

Murphy’s Law: Milwaukee County on a Crash Course

9. Murphy’s Law: Milwaukee County on a Crash Course

Without more funding of programs it runs for the state, county will soon face fiscal ruin.

Oct 11th, 2018 by Bruce Murphy

Eyes on Milwaukee: The Revival of Newspaper Row

10. Eyes on Milwaukee: The Revival of Newspaper Row

Old Journal and Sentinel buildings on E. Mason St. see new life.

Oct 9th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Announces the USS Beloit, Newest Littoral Combat Ship Honors Made In Wisconsin Manufacturing

1. U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Announces the USS Beloit, Newest Littoral Combat Ship Honors Made In Wisconsin Manufacturing

Senator Baldwin advocated for designating this new Wisconsin-built LCS after the City of Beloit to honor its proud history of supporting the Navy and America’s national security

Oct 9th, 2018 by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin

North Shore Bank Moves Forward with Plans for New Water Street Branch to Serve Milwaukee’s North End Neighborhood

2. North Shore Bank Moves Forward with Plans for New Water Street Branch to Serve Milwaukee’s North End Neighborhood

Because of the neighborhood’s emphasis on walkability, the new bank office will have walk-up ATM/Video Teller service.

Oct 11th, 2018 by North Shore Bank

$900K Grant Awarded to Milwaukee County to Fight Opioid Abuse, Homelessness Among Women Involved in Street Prostitution

3. $900K Grant Awarded to Milwaukee County to Fight Opioid Abuse, Homelessness Among Women Involved in Street Prostitution

Federal DOJ grant helps County expand partnership with Benedict Center, offer extended Housing Navigation services under the Housing First model

Oct 9th, 2018 by County Executive Chris Abele

Morris Retires from East Town Association After Seven Distinguished Years at Helm

4. Morris Retires from East Town Association After Seven Distinguished Years at Helm

McElwee elevated to role of Executive Director.

Oct 10th, 2018 by East Town Association

The NRA’s $740,000 Mistake about Tony Ever

5. The NRA’s $740,000 Mistake about Tony Ever

One Wisconsin Now has obtained the television ad the National Rifle Association plunked down $740,000 to attack Democratic candidate Tony Evers.

Oct 12th, 2018 by One Wisconsin Now

Leah Calls On Baldwin To Tell NFL Players To Stand During The National Anthem

6. Leah Calls On Baldwin To Tell NFL Players To Stand During The National Anthem

“She let down our veterans at the Tomah VA, and she has refused to encourage NFL players to stand during the national anthem.”

Oct 7th, 2018 by State Sen. Leah Vukmir

Property Taxes Increase Under Walker

7. Property Taxes Increase Under Walker

GOP tax shift continues to hurt Wisconsin schools and homeowners

Oct 5th, 2018 by State Sen. Jennifer Shilling

Property Values Climb Along The Hop Streetcar Route

8. Property Values Climb Along The Hop Streetcar Route

Investment and New Construction Part of Downtown Growth

Oct 2nd, 2018 by City of Milwaukee

New Marquette Law School Poll finds tight race for Wisconsin governor, Baldwin leading in Senate contest

9. New Marquette Law School Poll finds tight race for Wisconsin governor, Baldwin leading in Senate contest

Wisconsin voters weigh in on Kavanaugh confirmation, Mueller investigation

Oct 10th, 2018 by Marquette University

Foxconn Issues Request for Proposal to Convert Downtown Racine Location into Smart City Co-Working Innovation Space

10. Foxconn Issues Request for Proposal to Convert Downtown Racine Location into Smart City Co-Working Innovation Space

Takes first steps to enhance and transform Foxconn Place Racine into a hub for “Smart City” initiatives and programs

Oct 9th, 2018 by Foxconn Technology Group

