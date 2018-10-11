Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

Vice President Mike Pence was in Wisconsin on Wednesday stumping for Gov. Scott Walker in Green Bay and Eau Claire.

Early Wednesday, Pence addressed a small crowd at a Green Bay country club where he criticized Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tony Evers.

“He wants to repeal Act 10 and put Wisconsin back in the fiscal mess that Governor Walker dug it out of,” Pence said. “He wants to repeal ‘Right to Work,’ to deprive Wisconsin workers with freedom in the workplace and contribute to the dynamic economy and the growth that you’ve seen.”

Pence criticized Evers — a former teacher and the current state superintendent of schools — for being a public employee for 30 years. Walker has held public office since 1993.

The vice president touted the Trump administration’s record on tax cuts and job growth. And pointed to the state’s $4.5 billion incentives package awarded to the Foxconn Technology Group.

“The largest private sector investment in Wisconsin history and one of the largest private sector investments in American history when Foxconn said, ‘yes’ to Governor Scott Walker and the state,” Pence said.

Pence also championed Republican U.S. Senate candidate Leah Vukmir and incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher.

TOUCHDOWN in “Titletown” – Green Bay, Wisconsin. Great to be here with Governor @ScottWalker, Rep @MikeforWI, and Senate candidate @LeahVukmir. pic.twitter.com/Ydzggxtizj — Mike Pence (@mike_pence) October 10, 2018

Ahead of the visit in Eau Claire, Democratic Assembly candidate Jodi Emerson criticized Walker for refusing to take federal funds to expand Medicaid. Emerson argued Walker, Pence and the Trump administration were working against the interests of Wisconsinites.

“We’re just trying to make a point that Scott Walker isn’t in it for the average family, that he’s at this high-rolling fundraiser with Vice President Pence right now. He’s not out working for the average person. He’s not looking out for the struggles we’re all going through,” Emerson said.

In response to Pence’s visit, state Democratic Party Chair Martha Lanning said Walker and the Trump administration were working to undermine “access to affordable health care,” especially for Wisconsin residents with pre-existing conditions.

But Pence refuted those claims, saying that the Trump administration would protect those with pre-existing conditions.

A press release from Walker’s campaign thanked Pence for visiting Wisconsin. It also hit Evers, saying he plans to raise taxes.

Listen to the WPR report here.

Vice President Pence Makes Stops In Green Bay, Eau Claire To Campaign For Walker was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.