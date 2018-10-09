Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

The Hop, Milwaukee’s soon-to-launch streetcar system, suffered its first collision this morning. No one was injured and only minor damage occurred to the vehicles involved.

One of the five streetcar vehicles was operating on the route as part of final testing when it was struck by a car door. The driver of an otherwise legally-parked car opened his car door directly in front of the streetcar heading southbound on N. Jackson St.

Wisconsin State Statute 346.94 section 20 subsection A places the driver of the motor vehicle at fault. It reads: “No person may open any door of a motor vehicle located on a highway without first taking due precaution to ensure that his or her act will not interfere with the movement of traffic or endanger any other person or vehicle.”

A representative of the Milwaukee Police Department confirms that an officer was dispatched to the scene at 8:45 a.m., but no citations were issued. The incident occurred in front of the Juneau Village Towers apartment complex at 1029 N. Jackson near E. Juneau Ave.

An image of the aftermath appeared on social media and made it appear as if the vehicle rear-ended the streetcar. Urban Milwaukee has learned that damage to the motor vehicle visible on the bumper was sustained prior to the incident. Streetcars continue to operate on the route following the incident.

Representatives of The Hop issued a statement following the collision: “This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of proper parking along the streetcar route. Vehicles must always be parked completely inside the striping on the road, and motorists should always use caution when opening doors as bicycles, buses, cars, trucks or streetcars could be approaching from behind. For more information on how to share the road with The Hop, visit www.thehopmke.com/hopsmart.”

The public will get their first chance to hop aboard The Hop on November 2nd. The city will host a three-day streetcar event dubbed the “Grand Hop-ening” centered around Cathedral Square Park.

Rides on the system will be free through at least next November 2019 courtesy of a $10-million, 12-year sponsorship agreement with Potawatomi Hotel and Casino. No tickets will be required to ride; riders can simply get on the vehicles at any of the stations.

