The Week’s Hot Topics
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Brady & Farwell Starbucks Closing
“You’ve become part of our family,” the closing announcement reads.
Oct 3rd, 2018 by Jennifer Rick
2. City Hall: Committee Okays Complete Streets Policy
Proposal on street design places pedestrians and cyclists on same level as motorists
Oct 3rd, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene
3. Eyes on Milwaukee: Broadway Office Building Plan Advances
Jeffers would add first modern building to historic block.
Oct 2nd, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene
4. Data Wonk: The Curious Campaign of Leah Vukmir
Her campaign seems to ignore poll data showing most disagree with her stands.
Oct 3rd, 2018 by Bruce Thompson
5. House Confidential: Craig Counsell’s Whitefish Bay Winner
The Brewers manager’s $1.2 million colonial is a kid’s paradise. Yet so secluded.
May 12th, 2015 by Michael Horne
6. Friday Photos: Hammes HQ Nears Completion
Brookfield firm will move Downtown before the end of the year.
Sep 28th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene
7. City Hall: Gonda Resigns from Water Works
Longtime city employee resigns as Milwaukee Water Works director for job at UWM.
Oct 2nd, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene
8. City Faces Gentrification Issue
Panel discusses how issue plays out in Brewers Hill and Downtown.
Oct 3rd, 2018 by Andrea Waxman
9. Plats and Parcels: Former Target Store To Become Warehouse
And what’s going to happen to the current P&H site?
Sep 30th, 2018 by Graham Kilmer
10. Murphy’s Law: Sewerage District Is National Leader
Milwaukee leads nation in reclaiming water, but rise in extreme rains a challenge.
Oct 5th, 2018 by Bruce Murphy
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. Property Values Climb Along The Hop Streetcar Route
Investment and New Construction Part of Downtown Growth
Oct 2nd, 2018 by City of Milwaukee
2. Village of Mt. Pleasant Reneges on Agreement to Pay Relocation Benefits for Foxconn
“Gives handicapped father of four 30 days to get out – now fears becoming homeless”
Sep 27th, 2018 by A Better Mt. Pleasant
3. Senator Baldwin’s Reforms to Protect Rights of Disabled Airline Passengers Pass Congress
FAA Reauthorization includes key provisions from Baldwin’s legislation to ensure equal access to air travel
Oct 3rd, 2018 by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin
4. Property Taxes Increase Under Walker
GOP tax shift continues to hurt Wisconsin schools and homeowners
Oct 5th, 2018 by State Sen. Jennifer Shilling
5. NEWaukee Night Market Generates $8.6 Million Impact on Local Economy in 2018
Impact Benefits City, Businesses and Citizens
Oct 1st, 2018 by Newaukee
6. The Gate is Down – Tavern at Turner Officially Opens Oct. 3!
Collaboration with Pabst Theater Groups lets patrons move between the tavern and the ballroom during events
Oct 2nd, 2018 by Caravan Hospitality Group
7. Senator Craig Statement on Kimberly–Clark Legislation
“If brought to a vote, I would not support the proposed Kimberly-Clark tax incentive legislation.”
Oct 3rd, 2018 by State Sen. David Craig
8. Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin Helps Scott Walker Solve Legal Mystery
Apparently, Scott Walker forgot that HE is the “something” that could strip protections for his constituents with pre-existing conditions.
Oct 3rd, 2018 by Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin
9. Orlando Verdecia Receives The Marcus Corporation 2017 Ben Marcus Humanitarian Award
Verdecia’s true calling is serving the community.
Sep 27th, 2018 by The Marcus Corporation
10. Crossroads Collective targets opening, names first vendors
Unlike larger concepts operated by a single entity, Crossroads Collective’s micro-restaurants are operated by the eight individual owners.
Oct 3rd, 2018 by Crossroads Collective
Most Popular
-
The Week’s Hot TopicsSep 30th, 2018 by Urban Milwaukee
-
The Week’s Hot TopicsSep 23rd, 2018 by Urban Milwaukee
-
The Week’s Hot TopicsSep 16th, 2018 by Urban Milwaukee