Brady & Farwell Starbucks Closing

1. Brady & Farwell Starbucks Closing

“You’ve become part of our family,” the closing announcement reads.

Oct 3rd, 2018 by Jennifer Rick

City Hall: Committee Okays Complete Streets Policy

2. City Hall: Committee Okays Complete Streets Policy

Proposal on street design places pedestrians and cyclists on same level as motorists

Oct 3rd, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: Broadway Office Building Plan Advances

3. Eyes on Milwaukee: Broadway Office Building Plan Advances

Jeffers would add first modern building to historic block.

Oct 2nd, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene

Data Wonk: The Curious Campaign of Leah Vukmir

4. Data Wonk: The Curious Campaign of Leah Vukmir

Her campaign seems to ignore poll data showing most disagree with her stands.

Oct 3rd, 2018 by Bruce Thompson

House Confidential: Craig Counsell’s Whitefish Bay Winner

5. House Confidential: Craig Counsell’s Whitefish Bay Winner

The Brewers manager’s $1.2 million colonial is a kid’s paradise. Yet so secluded.

May 12th, 2015 by Michael Horne

Friday Photos: Hammes HQ Nears Completion

6. Friday Photos: Hammes HQ Nears Completion

Brookfield firm will move Downtown before the end of the year.

Sep 28th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene

City Hall: Gonda Resigns from Water Works

7. City Hall: Gonda Resigns from Water Works

Longtime city employee resigns as Milwaukee Water Works director for job at UWM.

Oct 2nd, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene

City Faces Gentrification Issue

8. City Faces Gentrification Issue

Panel discusses how issue plays out in Brewers Hill and Downtown.

Oct 3rd, 2018 by Andrea Waxman

Plats and Parcels: Former Target Store To Become Warehouse

9. Plats and Parcels: Former Target Store To Become Warehouse

And what’s going to happen to the current P&H site?

Sep 30th, 2018 by Graham Kilmer

Murphy’s Law: Sewerage District Is National Leader

10. Murphy’s Law: Sewerage District Is National Leader

Milwaukee leads nation in reclaiming water, but rise in extreme rains a challenge.

Oct 5th, 2018 by Bruce Murphy

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Property Values Climb Along The Hop Streetcar Route

1. Property Values Climb Along The Hop Streetcar Route

Investment and New Construction Part of Downtown Growth

Oct 2nd, 2018 by City of Milwaukee

Village of Mt. Pleasant Reneges on Agreement to Pay Relocation Benefits for Foxconn

2. Village of Mt. Pleasant Reneges on Agreement to Pay Relocation Benefits for Foxconn

“Gives handicapped father of four 30 days to get out – now fears becoming homeless”

Sep 27th, 2018 by A Better Mt. Pleasant

Senator Baldwin’s Reforms to Protect Rights of Disabled Airline Passengers Pass Congress

3. Senator Baldwin’s Reforms to Protect Rights of Disabled Airline Passengers Pass Congress

FAA Reauthorization includes key provisions from Baldwin’s legislation to ensure equal access to air travel

Oct 3rd, 2018 by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin

Property Taxes Increase Under Walker

4. Property Taxes Increase Under Walker

GOP tax shift continues to hurt Wisconsin schools and homeowners

Oct 5th, 2018 by State Sen. Jennifer Shilling

NEWaukee Night Market Generates $8.6 Million Impact on Local Economy in 2018

5. NEWaukee Night Market Generates $8.6 Million Impact on Local Economy in 2018

Impact Benefits City, Businesses and Citizens

Oct 1st, 2018 by Newaukee

The Gate is Down – Tavern at Turner Officially Opens Oct. 3!

6. The Gate is Down – Tavern at Turner Officially Opens Oct. 3!

Collaboration with Pabst Theater Groups lets patrons move between the tavern and the ballroom during events

Oct 2nd, 2018 by Caravan Hospitality Group

Senator Craig Statement on Kimberly–Clark Legislation

7. Senator Craig Statement on Kimberly–Clark Legislation

“If brought to a vote, I would not support the proposed Kimberly-Clark tax incentive legislation.”

Oct 3rd, 2018 by State Sen. David Craig

Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin Helps Scott Walker Solve Legal Mystery

8. Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin Helps Scott Walker Solve Legal Mystery

Apparently, Scott Walker forgot that HE is the “something” that could strip protections for his constituents with pre-existing conditions.

Oct 3rd, 2018 by Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin

Orlando Verdecia Receives The Marcus Corporation 2017 Ben Marcus Humanitarian Award

9. Orlando Verdecia Receives The Marcus Corporation 2017 Ben Marcus Humanitarian Award

Verdecia’s true calling is serving the community.

Sep 27th, 2018 by The Marcus Corporation

Crossroads Collective targets opening, names first vendors

10. Crossroads Collective targets opening, names first vendors

Unlike larger concepts operated by a single entity, Crossroads Collective’s micro-restaurants are operated by the eight individual owners.

Oct 3rd, 2018 by Crossroads Collective

