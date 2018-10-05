On the Table MKE Returns for Year 2

Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

Throughout the day on Tuesday, October 9, On The Table MKE will hold a culmination of small gatherings around the city where people can discuss the issues within the community they find most important.

Presented by the Greater Milwaukee Foundation, this is the second year On The Table MKE will connect and engage citizens in the Milwaukee area, sparking conversations on issues the public finds relevant.

Registration is free and open to the public for On The Table MKE through their website to either host or join a table across a wide variety of locations in the greater Milwaukee area.

Offerings include a wide variety of possible tables to register for at different times. A list of the current possible tables to join on the 9th can be found on the event list page.

Partners such as Marcus Hotels & Resorts, Aurora Healthcare and One MKE, and NEWaukee are some of the main hosts.

Most tables will offer a multitude of people from different backgrounds discussing a wide range of topics. The outcome report from On The Table MKE 2017 showed that community members from over 73 different zip codes participated in different conversations.

The three most popular topics discussed by community members last year included connecting and collaborating, education, and racial equity and inclusion.

Discussion of focused topics has been shown to advance change in the community. Topics of interest will be spurred by the Greater Milwaukee Foundation for future action on the issues people deem most important.

If you are concerned about the issues in the community you live in, or just want to have your voice heard, On The Table MKE is the perfect opportunity to discuss the issues that matter to you with fellow citizens in the Milwaukee area.