Last week, Urban Milwaukee reported that a new food hall, known as Crossroads Collective (2238 N. Farwell Ave.), was eyeing a November opening on the East Side. Now, the hall’s first “micro-restaurants” have been announced.

The four vendors named in a recent press release showcase the mixture of establishments owner Tim Gokhman previously spoke about. Craft tacos can be found at Laughing Taco, mirroring the menu found at the original restaurant (1033 S. 1st St.). Both are owned and operated by Justin and Lucia Munoz-Carlisle. Ryan Povlick and Dustin Garley will be serving homemade ice cream and toppings through their company, Scratch Ice Cream. Pedro Tejada will operate Pedro’s South American Food, serving empanadas and arepas like those sold by Tejada’s food truck of the same name. The fourth vendor is a concept inspired by the East Side restaurant Tess (2499 N. Bartlett Ave.). Owners Ashley and Mitchell Wakefield are working with Tess executive chef Martin Magana to bring soup and sandwiches to the food hall.

The space has room for eight vendors, who will all use a “commissary style kitchen.” The shared cooking and prep space cuts down on space needed for the individual food stalls, which will be smaller than stalls at other food markets (like downtown’s Milwaukee Public Market, for example). The food hall also hopes to reduce waste by using compostable flatware and limiting disposable plastics, such as straws.

Next month’s grand-opening will be preceded by a number of soft-openings. The 7,000-square-foot space is located at the intersections of E. North Ave., N. Farwell Ave. and E. Ivanhoe Pl. The many previous occupants of the space include Rosati’s, Replay Sports Bar, Twisted Fork and Oriental Drugs.

More vendors will be announced in the coming weeks. According the press release, Crossroads Collective hopes to open with Mediterranean, crepe and fresh/crepe concepts. More information is available at www.CrossroadsCollectiveMKE.com.

Renderings