Brady & Farwell Starbucks Closing

The Starbucks at 1677 N. Farwell Ave. will be closing in about three weeks.

Signs posted inside the store list October 26th as the final day of business. “With so many choices, we’re thankful you’ve been our customer for so many years. You’ve been more than just someone we’ve served, you’ve become a part of our family,” the announcements read.

Notecards with the same message and a list of nearby locations are available inside the coffee shop for customers to take with them. No reason was given for the closure. A representative for the location could not be immediately reached for comment.

The location is found at the intersection of Brady St. and Farwell Ave., sandwiched by The Exclusive Company on the Farwell side and The Dogg Haus on the Brady St. Side. The coffee shop was originally much smaller, but absorbed 1673 N. Farwell Ave. during an expansion a few years ago. Before the expansion, previous occupants of the 1673 space included Frankie’s Sammiches and Fajitas Grill and La Dolce Vita.

However, patrons will not have to search far for a caffeine fix from the Seattle, Washington-based chain. The company still has one East Side location, as well as four downtown locations. The nearest Starbucks are located at 544 E. Ogden Ave. and 720 E. Wisconsin Ave.

