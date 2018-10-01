Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

After 15 years at 217 N. Broadway, Swig‘s final day of business will be October 14. The Third Ward restaurant, which specializes in small plates, will close following brunch services.

The closure was announced through a press release on September 30. Hospitality Democracy President John Walch says the company originally planned a new concept for the space once the current lease was up. The rebranding process would have paralleled the transformation of Water Buffalo, which closed in January, into Blue Bat Kitchen & Tequilaria, which opened in April. “Unfortunately, both parties were unable to come to a lease agreement that would allow Hospitality Democracy the ability to invest in a new concept in this existing space,” says Walch.

Walch says the company anticipates “working on other exciting options in the Third Ward and greater Milwaukee as a whole.” Hospitality Democracy currently plans to expand its catering and event services, while also bringing an “unparalleled” brunch service to Onesto (221 N. Broadway) in November.

“We have truly enjoyed the experience and camaraderie at Swig over the past 15 years, and we are sad to see it go,” says Walch.

Along with Onesto and Blue Bat, Hospitality Democracy also owns and operates AJ Bombers, Holey Moley Coffee & Doughnuts and Smoke Shack. In May, Hospitality Democracy’s original co-founders, Joe and Angie Sorge left the company and founded a new hospitality consulting and operations firm, named SideWork.

