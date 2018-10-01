Fall is here, school is in session and after-school hours can be more dangerous for drivers.

Fall is when school and college are back in session, but it is, unfortunately, also one of the most dangerous times on our roads and highways. Fifty-five percent of fatal car crashes occur between 3:00 and 7:00 p.m. The after-school hours have become one of the most dangerous time for school-aged children and teenage drivers.

In suburbs or the city, accidents happen: every 12 minutes someone dies in a motor vehicle crash, every 10 seconds an injury occurs and every five seconds a crash occurs. Many of these incidents occur during the workday or during the commute to and from school.

Every day there seem to be new distractions to safe driving in Milwaukee: construction, lane closures, smart phones, Bird Scooters, and new transit systems and bike lanes. West Bend Mutual Insurance wants to keep you and your family safe this season and all year long.

Some safe driving tips to consider, whether you live in the suburbs or Downtown, both require a heightened sense of awareness and the ability to remain calm enough to focus on the task of driving.

ALL DRIVERS:

Follow Road Rules. Speed is a major factor in most car accidents, follow the posted signs, especially in construction zones. Also, make sure you and all your passengers wear seatbelts. Learn new road rules: With the increase of shared transportation options like dockless bikes, scooters and a streetcar, be sure to understand how to share the road and abide by state law. Give yourself additional time to get where you need to be. New transit systems mean new and unexpected lane closures, and rushing can lead to accidents.

Consider an early curfew. Most accidents happen at night, so decrease any nighttime driving for you and your family.

Prohibit impaired driving. Never get behind the wheel if you are in any way impaired. There are alternative modes of transportation if you find you can’t drive safely – do so for your own safety and everyone else on the road.

Choose vehicles with safety in mind. Bigger, heavier cars, cars with low horsepower, and vehicles with the best safety ratings are your best bet to keep your teen driver as safe as possible. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) regularly publishes a list of affordable used cars that meet important safety criteria for any driver.

PARENTS:

Get involved. The key to safe teen driving is parental involvement. We recommend you take the safe driving pledge with your teen. As part of the pledge, parents commit to ride with teen drivers, to remain calm when riding with your teen and to set a good example when you are behind the wheel, including wearing a seatbelt, obeying speed limits and driving safely.

Don’t rely solely on driver education. Driver’s education programs are terrific, but are no substitute for practice and experience. As mentioned above, take the time to drive with your teen to help him or her get the necessary experience behind the wheel. Also, explore the Teen Driving Program at Road America. The program goes beyond typical driver’s education by putting drivers in common emergency situations in a safe, controlled environment. The classes regularly cost $140 per person, but West Bend customers pay only $80.

Limit distractions. Don’t let young passengers ride with your teen driver, and prohibit the use of smartphones while your teen is driving.

