The Week’s Hot Topics
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Plats and Parcels: An East Side High Rise in 2019?
Mandel announces plans to break ground on Prospect Ave. tower
Sep 23rd, 2018 by Graham Kilmer
2. Dining: East Side Food Hall Opening in November
October opening for “unique” food hall in former Rosati’s on Farwell Ave. moved back.
Sep 28th, 2018 by Jennifer Rick
3. Eyes on Milwaukee: City Lands $285 Million Industrial Campus
Komatsu Mining will move its West Milwaukee mining equipment campus to Harbor District.
Sep 27th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene
4. Now Serving: More Pizza, Pasta, Paella, Poke!
Three new restaurants, one new food truck, lots more to eat.
Sep 25th, 2018 by Zach Komassa
5. Dining: Bay View Gets a Cajun Cutie
Bellis Bistro serves delicious gumbo, jambalaya and other Cajun fare in cozy space.
Sep 26th, 2018 by Cari Taylor-Carlson
6. Eyes on Milwaukee: Riverwest Hostel In Final Funding Push
Project must raise $100,000 more from investors to complete financing package.
Sep 25th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene
7. Friday Photos: Hammes HQ Nears Completion
Brookfield firm will move Downtown before the end of the year.
Sep 28th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene
8. Op Ed: Why Lakeshore State Park Needs Visitor Center
It will educate the public and provide financial support to sustain the park.
Sep 25th, 2018 by Friends Of Lakeshore State Park
9. Murphy’s Law: The Best Governor Money Can Buy
Just about every Walker policy was bought by special interests.
Sep 20th, 2018 by Bruce Murphy
10. MKE Listing: Charming Washington Heights Home
Features hardwood floors, built-ins and leaded glass. Plus an updated bathroom.
Sep 26th, 2018 by Urban Milwaukee
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. Wisconsin Budget Shock
$3.5 Billion Republican budget deficit on the rise
Sep 21st, 2018 by State Sen. Jennifer Shilling
2. Village of Mt. Pleasant Reneges on Agreement to Pay Relocation Benefits for Foxconn
“Gives handicapped father of four 30 days to get out – now fears becoming homeless”
Sep 27th, 2018 by A Better Mt. Pleasant
3. Scott Walker Silent on Tweets from Republican Party Mocking Sexual Assault
Walker continues to look the other way as Senate Republicans seek to elevate alleged sexual assaulter to nation’s highest bench
Sep 25th, 2018 by Democratic Party of Wisconsin
4. Komatsu Mining Corp. to Build $285 Million Headquarters and Manufacturing Facility in Milwaukee
Governor Walker joins company officials in announcing plans for 2.5-million-square foot campus in Milwaukee Harbor District
Sep 27th, 2018 by Gov. Scott Walker
5. Cristo Rey Jesuit High School Releases Rendering of New School
The projected cost of the new school is between $20 million and $25 million.
Sep 25th, 2018 by Cristo Rey Jesuit High School Milwaukee
6. Sky High Celebrates 30
Please Join us for the Sky High 30th Anniversary party on September 29that Mad Planet.
Sep 14th, 2018 by Press Release
7. Over $800,000 in New and Increased Sponsorship Raised for 10th Annual Milwaukee Film Festival
The Lynde and Harry Bradley Foundation and The Yabuki Family Foundation join 31 new sponsors. This is the largest increase in cash and in-kind support in the organization’s history.
Sep 25th, 2018 by Milwaukee Film
8. Katie Silva Uses Her Lived Experience to Share Food and Peace with Others
Her volunteer experience leads to a brighter future.
Sep 24th, 2018 by Nonprofit Center of Milwaukee
9. James Kanter Elected Chairman of the Wisconsin Center District Board
Kanter was uncontested and the vote was unanimous by the 17-member board.
Sep 21st, 2018 by Wisconsin Center District
10. DPW Chair Responds to Trump’s Tweets Attempting to Discredit Dr. Ford, Kavanaugh’s Accuser
“Sexual assault is not a partisan issue.”
Sep 21st, 2018 by Democratic Party of Wisconsin
Most Popular
-
The Week’s Hot TopicsSep 23rd, 2018 by Urban Milwaukee
-
The Week’s Hot TopicsSep 16th, 2018 by Urban Milwaukee
-
The Week’s Hot TopicsSep 9th, 2018 by Urban Milwaukee