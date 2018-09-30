Urban Milwaukee
Trending

The Week’s Hot Topics

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Sep 30th, 2018 08:00 am
Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

Most popular articles in the past week.

Plats and Parcels: An East Side High Rise in 2019?

1. Plats and Parcels: An East Side High Rise in 2019?

Mandel announces plans to break ground on Prospect Ave. tower

Sep 23rd, 2018 by Graham Kilmer

Dining: East Side Food Hall Opening in November

2. Dining: East Side Food Hall Opening in November

October opening for “unique” food hall in former Rosati’s on Farwell Ave. moved back.

Sep 28th, 2018 by Jennifer Rick

Eyes on Milwaukee: City Lands $285 Million Industrial Campus

3. Eyes on Milwaukee: City Lands $285 Million Industrial Campus

Komatsu Mining will move its West Milwaukee mining equipment campus to Harbor District.

Sep 27th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene

Now Serving: More Pizza, Pasta, Paella, Poke!

4. Now Serving: More Pizza, Pasta, Paella, Poke!

Three new restaurants, one new food truck, lots more to eat.

Sep 25th, 2018 by Zach Komassa

Dining: Bay View Gets a Cajun Cutie

5. Dining: Bay View Gets a Cajun Cutie

Bellis Bistro serves delicious gumbo, jambalaya and other Cajun fare in cozy space.

Sep 26th, 2018 by Cari Taylor-Carlson

Eyes on Milwaukee: Riverwest Hostel In Final Funding Push

6. Eyes on Milwaukee: Riverwest Hostel In Final Funding Push

Project must raise $100,000 more from investors to complete financing package.

Sep 25th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene

Friday Photos: Hammes HQ Nears Completion

7. Friday Photos: Hammes HQ Nears Completion

Brookfield firm will move Downtown before the end of the year.

Sep 28th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene

Op Ed: Why Lakeshore State Park Needs Visitor Center

8. Op Ed: Why Lakeshore State Park Needs Visitor Center

It will educate the public and provide financial support to sustain the park.

Sep 25th, 2018 by Friends Of Lakeshore State Park

Murphy’s Law: The Best Governor Money Can Buy

9. Murphy’s Law: The Best Governor Money Can Buy

Just about every Walker policy was bought by special interests.

Sep 20th, 2018 by Bruce Murphy

MKE Listing: Charming Washington Heights Home

10. MKE Listing: Charming Washington Heights Home

Features hardwood floors, built-ins and leaded glass. Plus an updated bathroom.

Sep 26th, 2018 by Urban Milwaukee

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Wisconsin Budget Shock

1. Wisconsin Budget Shock

$3.5 Billion Republican budget deficit on the rise

Sep 21st, 2018 by State Sen. Jennifer Shilling

Village of Mt. Pleasant Reneges on Agreement to Pay Relocation Benefits for Foxconn

2. Village of Mt. Pleasant Reneges on Agreement to Pay Relocation Benefits for Foxconn

“Gives handicapped father of four 30 days to get out – now fears becoming homeless”

Sep 27th, 2018 by A Better Mt. Pleasant

Scott Walker Silent on Tweets from Republican Party Mocking Sexual Assault

3. Scott Walker Silent on Tweets from Republican Party Mocking Sexual Assault

Walker continues to look the other way as Senate Republicans seek to elevate alleged sexual assaulter to nation’s highest bench

Sep 25th, 2018 by Democratic Party of Wisconsin

Komatsu Mining Corp. to Build $285 Million Headquarters and Manufacturing Facility in Milwaukee

4. Komatsu Mining Corp. to Build $285 Million Headquarters and Manufacturing Facility in Milwaukee

Governor Walker joins company officials in announcing plans for 2.5-million-square foot campus in Milwaukee Harbor District

Sep 27th, 2018 by Gov. Scott Walker

Cristo Rey Jesuit High School Releases Rendering of New School

5. Cristo Rey Jesuit High School Releases Rendering of New School

The projected cost of the new school is between $20 million and $25 million.

Sep 25th, 2018 by Cristo Rey Jesuit High School Milwaukee

Sky High Celebrates 30

6. Sky High Celebrates 30

Please Join us for the Sky High 30th Anniversary party on September 29that Mad Planet.

Sep 14th, 2018 by Press Release

Over $800,000 in New and Increased Sponsorship Raised for 10th Annual Milwaukee Film Festival

7. Over $800,000 in New and Increased Sponsorship Raised for 10th Annual Milwaukee Film Festival

The Lynde and Harry Bradley Foundation and The Yabuki Family Foundation join 31 new sponsors. This is the largest increase in cash and in-kind support in the organization’s history.

Sep 25th, 2018 by Milwaukee Film

Katie Silva Uses Her Lived Experience to Share Food and Peace with Others

8. Katie Silva Uses Her Lived Experience to Share Food and Peace with Others

Her volunteer experience leads to a brighter future.

Sep 24th, 2018 by Nonprofit Center of Milwaukee

James Kanter Elected Chairman of the Wisconsin Center District Board

9. James Kanter Elected Chairman of the Wisconsin Center District Board

Kanter was uncontested and the vote was unanimous by the 17-member board.

Sep 21st, 2018 by Wisconsin Center District

DPW Chair Responds to Trump’s Tweets Attempting to Discredit Dr. Ford, Kavanaugh’s Accuser

10. DPW Chair Responds to Trump’s Tweets Attempting to Discredit Dr. Ford, Kavanaugh’s Accuser

“Sexual assault is not a partisan issue.”

Sep 21st, 2018 by Democratic Party of Wisconsin

Categories: Most Popular

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us