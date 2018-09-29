Wisconsin Democracy Campaign
Campaign Cash

Massive Spending by Realtors for One Legislator

Spending $208,000 to reelect state Sen. Roger Roth, 7 times more than he has spent.

Sep 29th, 2018
Roger Roth. Photo from the State of Wisconsin Blue Book 2015-16.

Four outside electioneering groups are spending nearly five times more than the candidates on a state Senate seat held by a GOP leader, recent reports show.

The race in the 19th Senate District pits incumbent GOP Senate President Roger Roth, of Appleton, against Democrat Lee Snodgrass, of Appleton. From January through August, Roth spent $27,835 and Snodgrass spent $19,432 for a total of $47,307.

Meanwhile, the Wisconsin Realtors Association, which generally supports Republican legislative and statewide candidates, and three other Democratic groups planned to spend a total of nearly $220,400 – the most outside spending on any legislative race so far.

The Realtors Association reported it would spend $208,850 on canvassing, consulting, and printed materials on behalf of Roth. And the Democratic groups, High Ground Political FundFor Our Future, and Progressive Takeover reported they would spend about $11,520 combined on campaign staff, canvassing, campaign literature, and digital advertising to support Snodgrass.

