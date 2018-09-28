Wisconsin Democracy Campaign
Campaign Cash

Evers Raised $1.9 Million in August

More than one-third of money came from unions.

By - Sep 28th, 2018 09:57 am
Tony Evers. Photo by Michael Horne.

Democratic candidate for governor Tony Evers raised $1.9 million in August, including nearly a third from labor unions.

Evers’s latest fundraising report filed Tuesday showed he raised about $714,500 from committees, including $608,000 from labor union political action committees (PAC). His top PAC contributors each gave him the maximum $86,000 that a statewide candidate can accept from a PAC. They were:

Wisconsin Laborers District Council

Operating Engineers Local 139

American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees

Wisconsin Education Association Council

Laborer’s International Union of North America

North Central States Regional Council of Carpenters

Evers also raised nearly $1.2 million from individuals, including six donors who each gave him the maximum $20,000 an individual can contribute to a statewide candidate in an election cycle. They were:

Donald Katz, Madison, Katz Family Office LLC

Rebecca Krantz, Madison, Many Stones Consulting

Matt Mullenweg, Houston, Texas, founder of Automattic

John W. Miller, Cedarburg, principal at Arenberg Holdings

Edward W. Snowdon, New York, NY, broadway producer and philanthropist

Lynde Uihlein, Milwaukee, philanthropist, Brico Fund

Evers’ opponent, incumbent Republican Governor Scott Walker, raised $2.3 million in August.

