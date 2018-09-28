Evers Raised $1.9 Million in August
More than one-third of money came from unions.
Democratic candidate for governor Tony Evers raised $1.9 million in August, including nearly a third from labor unions.
Evers’s latest fundraising report filed Tuesday showed he raised about $714,500 from committees, including $608,000 from labor union political action committees (PAC). His top PAC contributors each gave him the maximum $86,000 that a statewide candidate can accept from a PAC. They were:
Wisconsin Laborers District Council
Operating Engineers Local 139
American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees
Wisconsin Education Association Council
Laborer’s International Union of North America
North Central States Regional Council of Carpenters
Evers also raised nearly $1.2 million from individuals, including six donors who each gave him the maximum $20,000 an individual can contribute to a statewide candidate in an election cycle. They were:
Donald Katz, Madison, Katz Family Office LLC
Rebecca Krantz, Madison, Many Stones Consulting
Matt Mullenweg, Houston, Texas, founder of Automattic
John W. Miller, Cedarburg, principal at Arenberg Holdings
Edward W. Snowdon, New York, NY, broadway producer and philanthropist
Lynde Uihlein, Milwaukee, philanthropist, Brico Fund
Evers’ opponent, incumbent Republican Governor Scott Walker, raised $2.3 million in August.
