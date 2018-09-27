Get Free Exercise Class Vouchers

Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

Today the first Shred415 in Wisconsin opens its doors on the East Side. This instructor-led, calorie-burning, high-intensity interval training not only targets all muscle groups, but guarantees to shred your body, too. While alternating between cardio work on top quality treadmills and weight-training, calories will be burned in a fun, fast-paced workout that keeps your body burning away fat long after the hour long workout is over. Don’t let this intimidate you, as Shred415 is completely customizable. Whether you’re a walker, jogger or sprinter, all are welcome to this new location. And to top it all off, Shred415 even offers on-site free child care as you complete your workout. To help celebrate this exciting grand opening, we want you to try a class, on us.

This is only the beginning of all of the perks you’ll receive for becoming a member. You’ll help support Urban Milwaukee’s journalism, and be eligible to get free tickets and gift cards to a number of Milwaukee events and businesses.

We know there are many regular Urban Milwaukee readers who appreciate our in-depth style of covering the city and have probably thought about becoming a member. Maybe you just haven’t gotten around to it, or are waiting for the best deal. Well, it you love to work out, or would like to try something new to help get in shape, here is the perfect deal for you. By becoming a member, you’ll help us continue to grow our publication, which now publishes more than 40 stories and 100 press releases per week.

So join us today.

What will you get by becoming a member?

Invitations to member-only events and online chats with a chance to meet and converse with Urban Milwaukee staff, including our periodic Beer Bashes that explore new Milwaukee breweries

Access to an advertising-free daily or weekly emails

A 10 percent discount on all merchandise at Urban Milwaukee: The Store, located at 755 N. Milwaukee St.

Free tickets to concerts, festivals, and other events as they become available through our partners

A better, faster photo browser on the website

A chance to provide support that assures Urban Milwaukee can continue focusing on smart, substantive news coverage rather than clickbait

Ability to comment on stories

A website free of banner ads that provides faster page loads and a unique, editorial-only experience

The price of all this is just $9/month, or our annual membership fee of $99, but during this exclusive membership deal, you’ll receive a free class voucher to Shred415 valued at $26 while supplies last. That amounts to a 25 percent discount on an annual membership. And signing up is easy.

So become a member today and receive your free class voucher to the brand new Shred415. And if you’re an existing member, you are welcome to claim a voucher as part of your membership.

Shred415 is located at 2165 N. Prospect Ave.; for more information visit their website.