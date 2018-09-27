While Barnes campaign gives just $20,000 to Evers campaign.

Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

GOP Gov. Scott Walker raised $2.3 million in August, including $1 million from his running mate’s campaign.

Walker’s latest fundraising report filed Tuesday showed he raised more than $1.1 million from committees, including $1 million from Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch’s campaign.

State campaign finance laws allow the governor’s running mate to transfer unlimited funds to the governor’s campaign committee. This loophole has existed for decades and allows wealthy donors who give the maximum contribution to a candidate for governor to effectively double their giving to that candidate.

Walker’s Democratic opponent, Tony Evers, received $20,000 from his running mate, Mandela Barnes, after they each won their Aug. 14 primaries.

In past gubernatorial campaigns, Kleefisch contributed about $1.15 million to Walker during the 2014 election and Democratic gubernatorial candidatereceived $142,500 from her running mate,

In 2010, Kleefisch contributed about $65,000 to Walker. Democratic candidate for governor Tom Barrett did not receive any contributions from his running mate, Tom Nelson.

During the 2002 and 2006 races for governor, former Democratic Lt. Gov. Barbara Lawton transferred a total of about $287,200 to Democratic Gov. Jim Doyle.

Walker’s other top committee contributions include $40,000 from the Wisconsin Realtors Association’s political action committee (PAC) and $25,000 from Blue Cross Blue Shield’s PAC.

Walker’s report also showed he raised nearly $1.2 million from individuals, including five people who gave him the maximum $20,000. Walker’s $20,000 individual contributors were: