MKE Listing

Charming Washington Heights Home

Features hardwood floors, built-ins and leaded glass. Plus an updated bathroom.

Sep 26th, 2018 03:11 pm
2225 N. 51st St. Photo courtesy of First Weber Realtors.

Welcome to the Washington Heights neighborhood. Hardwood floors, built-ins and leaded glass add to the looks of this 1920’s Bungalow. Recently updated bathroom (there is a 2nd full bath as well), lots of natural woodwork. Fenced in backyard has a 1 car garage and 2 1/2 car concrete carport. Alley access and a fence that opens and closes for your vehicles. Lots of places to walk and partake in the neighborhood. Make this a place to consider!

Sponsored by First Weber Realtors – Will Keller

Will Keller. Photo from First Weber Realtors.

Whether this is your first time purchasing a home or should you have questions about the current property you own, “Will Can Help!”

I am a member of Greater Milwaukee Association of Realtors and the National Association of Realtors.

The Breakdown

  • Address: 2225 N. 51st St., Milwaukee WI, 53208
  • Size: 1,741 sq-ft
  • Bedrooms: 4
  • Bathrooms: 2
  • Total Rooms: 7
  • Year Built: 1920
  • Asking Price: $165,000
  • Property Taxes: $3,250
  • Property Type: Single-Family Home
  • Parking: 1 car garage end 2 car open carport with closeable rolling fence.
  • Walk Score: 80
  • MLS#: 1599392

Photos