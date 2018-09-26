Charming Washington Heights Home
Features hardwood floors, built-ins and leaded glass. Plus an updated bathroom.
Welcome to the Washington Heights neighborhood. Hardwood floors, built-ins and leaded glass add to the looks of this 1920’s Bungalow. Recently updated bathroom (there is a 2nd full bath as well), lots of natural woodwork. Fenced in backyard has a 1 car garage and 2 1/2 car concrete carport. Alley access and a fence that opens and closes for your vehicles. Lots of places to walk and partake in the neighborhood. Make this a place to consider!
Sponsored by First Weber Realtors – Will Keller
Whether this is your first time purchasing a home or should you have questions about the current property you own, “Will Can Help!”
I am a member of Greater Milwaukee Association of Realtors and the National Association of Realtors.
The Breakdown
- Address: 2225 N. 51st St., Milwaukee WI, 53208
- Size: 1,741 sq-ft
- Bedrooms: 4
- Bathrooms: 2
- Total Rooms: 7
- Year Built: 1920
- Asking Price: $165,000
- Property Taxes: $3,250
- Property Type: Single-Family Home
- Parking: 1 car garage end 2 car open carport with closeable rolling fence.
- Walk Score: 80
- MLS#: 1599392