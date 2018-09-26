Welcome to the Washington Heights neighborhood. Hardwood floors, built-ins and leaded glass add to the looks of this 1920’s Bungalow. Recently updated bathroom (there is a 2nd full bath as well), lots of natural woodwork. Fenced in backyard has a 1 car garage and 2 1/2 car concrete carport. Alley access and a fence that opens and closes for your vehicles. Lots of places to walk and partake in the neighborhood. Make this a place to consider!

Sponsored by First Weber Realtors – Will Keller

The Breakdown

Address: 2225 N. 51st St., Milwaukee WI, 53208

Size: 1,741 sq-ft

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2

Total Rooms: 7

Year Built: 1920

Asking Price: $165,000

Property Taxes: $3,250

Property Type: Single-Family Home

Parking: 1 car garage end 2 car open carport with closeable rolling fence.

Walk Score: 80

MLS#: 1599392

Photos