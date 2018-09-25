Over $800,000 in New and Increased Sponsorship Raised for 10th Annual Milwaukee Film Festival
The Lynde and Harry Bradley Foundation and The Yabuki Family Foundation join 31 new sponsors. This is the largest increase in cash and in-kind support in the organization’s history.
MILWAUKEE – Tuesday, September 25, 2018 – Milwaukee Film announces major increased support for the 10th Annual Milwaukee Film Festival, presented by Associated Bank, through 31 new and 113 returning sponsors, to provide a total of $804,400 in increased cash and in-kind support. This is largest increase of support in the organization’s history.
Presenting sponsor and Bank of Milwaukee Film, Associated Bank, continues to deepen their partnership with the organization after a successful first year of Milwaukee Film Checking. In its second year, Associated Bank is partnering with Stone Creek Coffee to support the Milwaukee Film Festival with a ticket voucher giveaway. The first 10 people who come into participating Stone Creek coffee locations each day in Metro Milwaukee between September 27-28 and October 1-3 can pick up two complimentary ticket vouchers to the upcoming Milwaukee Film Festival.
“As a long-standing supporter of the arts, Associated Bank is proud to sponsor the Milwaukee Film Festival and recognizes Milwaukee Film as an important community asset,” said Christopher Piotrowski, chief marketing officer, Associated Bank. “Through our Milwaukee Film checking program we’re able to give back 5 cents per transaction and continue to make a positive difference through the power of film.”
Both HBO and The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences have provided support for the organization’s cultural pillar, Black Lens. Additionally, HBO will be presenting the inaugural Cream City Cinema Emerging Voices Award, which will accelerate one local diverse filmmaker’s career through a travel stipend to visit the HBO offices in Santa Monica for key meetings with industry professionals.
“The amazing community Milwaukee Film has cultivated over the last decade would not have been possible without our incredible sponsors,” states Jonathan Jackson, CEO and artistic director of Milwaukee Film. “Their continued and growing support allows us to expand our many programs, broadening our reach to more audiences, students, and filmmakers within the community, and ultimately bolster Milwaukee’s leadership position in the industry.”
Milwaukee Film would like to recognize those sponsors who have supported the festival for 10 years, including 88Nine Radio Milwaukee, Allan H. (Bud) and Suzanne L. Selig, Argosy Foundation, Christine Symchych & Jim McNulty, Colectivo Coffee, David Uihlein, Herzfeld Foundation, Independent, Journal Sentinel: Part of the USA Today Network, Marianne and Sheldon Lubar, Mary Ann and Charles LaBahn, Michael Best & Friedrich LLP, Milwaukee Business Journal, North American Camera, OnMilwaukee, Quantum LS, Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren s.c., Stamm Technologies, WMSE 91.7FM, and WUWM 89.7 FM – Milwaukee’s NPR.
Milwaukee Film also announces a new hire to the organization’s development team, Sebastian Mei, into the role of Senior Director of Development Partnerships and Strategy. With an impressive career in sales, Mei has served in executive level positions in both Chicago and New York City at Mic, Vimeo, and Blip. Earlier in his career, Mei was the City Manager of The Onion in Milwaukee and New York City.
A complete list of sponsors for the 10th Annual Milwaukee Film Festival is listed below:
PRESENTING
Associated Bank, Bank of Milwaukee Film Festival
LUMINARY ($100,000+)
Donald and Donna Baumgartner
Herzfeld Foundation
Herb Kohl Philanthropies
Marianne and Sheldon Lubar
Allan H. (Bud) and Suzanne L. Selig
PREMIER ($100,000+)
OnMilwaukee
LEADING ($50,000+)
88Nine Radio Milwaukee
Good City Brewing, Official Brewery
Journal Sentinel: Part of the USA Today Network
Laughlin Constable
Michael Best & Friedrich LLP, Official Law Firm
Steinhafels
Zizzo Group, Engagement Marketing
VISIONARY ($50,000+)
Argosy Foundation
Bader Philanthropies, Inc.
The Lynde and Harry Bradley Foundation
Brico Fund
The Heil Family Foundation
Christine Symchych & Jim McNulty
David Uihlein
The Yabuki Family Foundation
PRODUCING ($30,000+)
Anonymous
John Axford
Brewers Community Foundation, Inc.
Heiser Lincoln, Official Automotive Sponsor
Independent
Johnson Controls
The Kubala Washatko Architects
Lightburn
Lowlands Group
Mandel Group
Milwaukee PBS
New Land Enterprises
Purple Onion
SRH • Branding and Production Agency
Stamm Technologies
Urban Milwaukee
UW-Milwaukee Department of Film, Video, Animation and New Genres
WMSE 91.7FM
SUPPORTING ($20,000+)
Baird
BelAir Cantina
Black Shoe Hospitality
CBS 58
Colectivo Coffee
The Electric Sun Corporation
Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin
Greater Milwaukee Foundation / Grace G. Horn Fund
Kelben Foundation, Inc.
Koss Stereophones, Official Headphones
Mary Ann and Charles LaBahn
Live Wire Productions
Marquette University
Milwaukee Business Journal
Milwaukee Record
Ken & Kate Muth
Neroli Salon & Spa
Nicholas Family Foundation
North American Camera
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino
The Railway Exchange Building
Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren s.c.
Shepherd Express
Cynthia and Jim Stoll
Telemundo Wisconsin
Times Cinema and Avalon Theater
VISIT Milwaukee
VJS Construction Services
We Energies Foundation
WUWM 89.7 FM – Milwaukee’s NPR
PROVIDING ($10,000+)
The Academy of Motion Pictures and Sciences
Badger Liquor
Beans & Barley
Blackbox Visual
#Central Standard Craft Distillery#
Custom Reality Services
Ellenbecker Investment Group
Florsheim Shoes
Fox-Bay Cinema Grill
Harley-Davidson Motor Company
Harvest Motion
HBO
Hispanic Professionals of Greater Milwaukee (HPGM)
HIVE
The Ideas Network 90.7 FM
The Kimpton Journeyman Hotel
Majic Productions
Miller Brewing Co.
Milwaukee Art Museum
Milwaukee Public Library
Milwaukee Repertory Theater
The Milwaukee Times Weekly Newspaper Printing & Publishing Co.
The Nature Conservancy in Wisconsin
Northwestern Mutual
Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin
The Plaza Hotel
Radio Caliente
Sprecher Brewing Company
Bert L. & Patricia S. Steigleder Charitable Trust
Ward4
Wilkins Media
WNOV 860am/106.5 fm “The Voice”
Yelp
Zilber Family Foundation
CONTRIBUTING ($5,000+)
Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin
CI Design, Inc.
Ralph Evinrude Foundation, Inc.
Fuel Cafe
JCP Construction
Maihaugen Foundation
Milwaukee Arts Board and Wisconsin Arts Board
Milwaukee Ballet
Mittera Group/J.B. Kenehan
Peck Foundation, Milwaukee LTD
Jim Phillips, LLC
Plum Media
Plunkett Raysich Architects, LLP
Gene & Ruth Posner Foundation, Inc.
Quantum LS
Rotary Club of Milwaukee
The Sadoff Family Foundation
von Briesen & Roper, s.c.
The Women’s Center
Zeidler Center for Public Discussion
SUSTAINING ($2,500+)
Bartolotta’s Lake Park Bistro
Capri Senior Communities
José Carlino Design
Direct Supply
KPMG
Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service
Mortimer Charitable Lead Trust
Oncata Inc
The University Club of Milwaukee
ADDITIONAL SUPPORT
City of Milwaukee Office of Violence Prevention
Albert J. and Flora H. Ellinger Foundation, Inc.
Dorothy Inbusch Foundation, Inc.
Clare M. Peters Charitable Trust
HOSPITALITY PARTNERS
Beans & Barley
BelAir Cantina
Black Shoe Hospitality
Bowls
Company Brewing
Float Milwaukee
Gentleman Jack
Good City
Ian’s Pizza
Lowlands Group
Rishi Tea
Tall Guy and a Grill
About Milwaukee Film
Milwaukee Film is a nonprofit arts organization dedicated to entertaining, educating, and engaging our community through cinematic experiences, with a vision to make Milwaukee a center for film culture. The organization is one of the largest of its kind in the country, with over 4,000 members and 84,000 festival attendees. Milwaukee Film recently launched the Milwaukee Filmmaker Alliance, an industry pillar with over 350 members dedicated to stimulating and growing the filmmaking economy in southeastern Wisconsin. In addition, Milwaukee Film operates the magnificent Oriental Theatre, a historic three-screen cinema committed to high-quality and accessible film and education programming. The 10th Annual Milwaukee Film Festival will take place from October 18 – November 1, 2018. For more information, or to become a member, visit us online at mkefilm.org.
Facebook: facebook.com/MilwaukeeFilm | Twitter: @mkefilm | Instagram: @mkefilm
About the Milwaukee Film Board of Directors
Milwaukee Film’s independent board is made up of the following members: Chris Abele (Past Board Chair); John P. Bania; Donna Baumgartner; Elizabeth Brenner; Karen Ellenbecker; Alexander P. Fraser; Cecelia Gore; Bill Haberman (Past Board Chair); Susan Haise; Katie Heil; Patti Keating Kahn (Board Chair Elect); Tracey L. Klein (Immediate Past Board Chair); Michael G. Klein; Michael J. Koss Jr.; Mary Ann LaBahn; Alexander Lasry; Steve Laughlin (Past Board Chair); Emilia Layden; Michael R. Lovell; Marianne Lubar; Mark Mone; Kenneth W. Muth; Barry Poltermann; Bob Pothier; John Ridley; Joseph A. Rock; Ramona Rogers-Windsor; Lacey Sadoff; Dave Stamm; Julia Taylor; John Utz; Emeritus members: Tom Barrett; Jacqueline Strayer
