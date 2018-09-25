Over $800,000 in New and Increased Sponsorship Raised for 10th Annual Milwaukee Film Festival

The Lynde and Harry Bradley Foundation and The Yabuki Family Foundation join 31 new sponsors. This is the largest increase in cash and in-kind support in the organization’s history.

MILWAUKEE – Tuesday, September 25, 2018 – Milwaukee Film announces major increased support for the 10th Annual Milwaukee Film Festival, presented by Associated Bank, through 31 new and 113 returning sponsors, to provide a total of $804,400 in increased cash and in-kind support. This is largest increase of support in the organization’s history.

Presenting sponsor and Bank of Milwaukee Film, Associated Bank, continues to deepen their partnership with the organization after a successful first year of Milwaukee Film Checking. In its second year, Associated Bank is partnering with Stone Creek Coffee to support the Milwaukee Film Festival with a ticket voucher giveaway. The first 10 people who come into participating Stone Creek coffee locations each day in Metro Milwaukee between September 27-28 and October 1-3 can pick up two complimentary ticket vouchers to the upcoming Milwaukee Film Festival.

“As a long-standing supporter of the arts, Associated Bank is proud to sponsor the Milwaukee Film Festival and recognizes Milwaukee Film as an important community asset,” said Christopher Piotrowski, chief marketing officer, Associated Bank. “Through our Milwaukee Film checking program we’re able to give back 5 cents per transaction and continue to make a positive difference through the power of film.”

Among the 31 new sponsors is well known Milwaukee institution, The Lynde and Harry Bradley Foundation, which has pledged $75,000 in cash support toward this year’s festival. In addition, first time supporters include The Yabuki Family Foundation, Sprecher Brewing Co. pany, Harley-Davidson Motor Company, and The Nature Conservancy in Wisconsin.

Both HBO and The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences have provided support for the organization’s cultural pillar, Black Lens. Additionally, HBO will be presenting the inaugural Cream City Cinema Emerging Voices Award, which will accelerate one local diverse filmmaker’s career through a travel stipend to visit the HBO offices in Santa Monica for key meetings with industry professionals.

“The amazing community Milwaukee Film has cultivated over the last decade would not have been possible without our incredible sponsors,” states Jonathan Jackson, CEO and artistic director of Milwaukee Film. “Their continued and growing support allows us to expand our many programs, broadening our reach to more audiences, students, and filmmakers within the community, and ultimately bolster Milwaukee’s leadership position in the industry.”

Milwaukee Film would like to recognize those sponsors who have supported the festival for 10 years, including 88Nine Radio Milwaukee, Allan H. (Bud) and Suzanne L. Selig, Argosy Foundation, Christine Symchych & Jim McNulty, Colectivo Coffee, David Uihlein, Herzfeld Foundation, Independent, Journal Sentinel: Part of the USA Today Network, Marianne and Sheldon Lubar, Mary Ann and Charles LaBahn, Michael Best & Friedrich LLP, Milwaukee Business Journal, North American Camera, OnMilwaukee, Quantum LS, Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren s.c., Stamm Technologies, WMSE 91.7FM, and WUWM 89.7 FM – Milwaukee’s NPR.

Milwaukee Film also announces a new hire to the organization’s development team, Sebastian Mei, into the role of Senior Director of Development Partnerships and Strategy. With an impressive career in sales, Mei has served in executive level positions in both Chicago and New York City at Mic, Vimeo, and Blip. Earlier in his career, Mei was the City Manager of The Onion in Milwaukee and New York City.

A complete list of sponsors for the 10th Annual Milwaukee Film Festival is listed below:

PRESENTING

Associated Bank, Bank of Milwaukee Film Festival

LUMINARY ($100,000+)

Donald and Donna Baumgartner

Herzfeld Foundation

Herb Kohl Philanthropies

Marianne and Sheldon Lubar

Allan H. (Bud) and Suzanne L. Selig

PREMIER ($100,000+)

OnMilwaukee

LEADING ($50,000+)

88Nine Radio Milwaukee

Good City Brewing, Official Brewery

Journal Sentinel: Part of the USA Today Network

Laughlin Constable

Michael Best & Friedrich LLP, Official Law Firm

Steinhafels

Zizzo Group, Engagement Marketing

VISIONARY ($50,000+)

Argosy Foundation

Bader Philanthropies, Inc.

The Lynde and Harry Bradley Foundation

Brico Fund

The Heil Family Foundation

Christine Symchych & Jim McNulty

David Uihlein

The Yabuki Family Foundation

PRODUCING ($30,000+)

Anonymous

John Axford

Brewers Community Foundation, Inc.

Heiser Lincoln, Official Automotive Sponsor

Independent

Johnson Controls

The Kubala Washatko Architects

Lightburn

Lowlands Group

Mandel Group

Milwaukee PBS

New Land Enterprises

Purple Onion

SRH • Branding and Production Agency

Stamm Technologies

Urban Milwaukee

UW-Milwaukee Department of Film, Video, Animation and New Genres

WMSE 91.7FM

SUPPORTING ($20,000+)

Baird

BelAir Cantina

Black Shoe Hospitality

CBS 58

Colectivo Coffee

The Electric Sun Corporation

Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin

Greater Milwaukee Foundation / Grace G. Horn Fund

Kelben Foundation, Inc.

Koss Stereophones, Official Headphones

Mary Ann and Charles LaBahn

Live Wire Productions

Marquette University

Milwaukee Business Journal

Milwaukee Record

Ken & Kate Muth

Neroli Salon & Spa

Nicholas Family Foundation

North American Camera

Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

The Railway Exchange Building

Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren s.c.

Shepherd Express

Cynthia and Jim Stoll

Telemundo Wisconsin

Times Cinema and Avalon Theater

VISIT Milwaukee

VJS Construction Services

We Energies Foundation

WUWM 89.7 FM – Milwaukee’s NPR

PROVIDING ($10,000+)

The Academy of Motion Pictures and Sciences

Badger Liquor

Beans & Barley

Blackbox Visual

#Central Standard Craft Distillery#

Custom Reality Services

Ellenbecker Investment Group

Florsheim Shoes

Fox-Bay Cinema Grill

Harley-Davidson Motor Company

Harvest Motion

HBO

Hispanic Professionals of Greater Milwaukee (HPGM)

HIVE

The Ideas Network 90.7 FM

The Kimpton Journeyman Hotel

Majic Productions

Miller Brewing Co.

Milwaukee Art Museum

Milwaukee Public Library

Milwaukee Repertory Theater

The Milwaukee Times Weekly Newspaper Printing & Publishing Co.

The Nature Conservancy in Wisconsin

Northwestern Mutual

Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin

The Plaza Hotel

Radio Caliente

Sprecher Brewing Company

Bert L. & Patricia S. Steigleder Charitable Trust

Ward4

Wilkins Media

WNOV 860am/106.5 fm “The Voice”

Yelp

Zilber Family Foundation

CONTRIBUTING ($5,000+)

Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin

CI Design, Inc.

Ralph Evinrude Foundation, Inc.

Fuel Cafe

JCP Construction

Maihaugen Foundation

Milwaukee Arts Board and Wisconsin Arts Board

Milwaukee Ballet

Mittera Group/J.B. Kenehan

Peck Foundation, Milwaukee LTD

Jim Phillips, LLC

Plum Media

Plunkett Raysich Architects, LLP

Gene & Ruth Posner Foundation, Inc.

Quantum LS

Rotary Club of Milwaukee

The Sadoff Family Foundation

von Briesen & Roper, s.c.

The Women’s Center

Zeidler Center for Public Discussion

SUSTAINING ($2,500+)

Bartolotta’s Lake Park Bistro

Capri Senior Communities

José Carlino Design

Direct Supply

KPMG

Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service

Mortimer Charitable Lead Trust

Oncata Inc

The University Club of Milwaukee

ADDITIONAL SUPPORT

City of Milwaukee Office of Violence Prevention

Albert J. and Flora H. Ellinger Foundation, Inc.

Dorothy Inbusch Foundation, Inc.

Clare M. Peters Charitable Trust



HOSPITALITY PARTNERS

Beans & Barley

BelAir Cantina

Black Shoe Hospitality

Bowls

Company Brewing

Float Milwaukee

Gentleman Jack

Good City

Ian’s Pizza

Lowlands Group

Rishi Tea

Tall Guy and a Grill

About Milwaukee Film

Milwaukee Film is a nonprofit arts organization dedicated to entertaining, educating, and engaging our community through cinematic experiences, with a vision to make Milwaukee a center for film culture. The organization is one of the largest of its kind in the country, with over 4,000 members and 84,000 festival attendees. Milwaukee Film recently launched the Milwaukee Filmmaker Alliance, an industry pillar with over 350 members dedicated to stimulating and growing the filmmaking economy in southeastern Wisconsin. In addition, Milwaukee Film operates the magnificent Oriental Theatre, a historic three-screen cinema committed to high-quality and accessible film and education programming. The 10th Annual Milwaukee Film Festival will take place from October 18 – November 1, 2018. For more information, or to become a member, visit us online at mkefilm.org.

About the Milwaukee Film Board of Directors

Milwaukee Film’s independent board is made up of the following members: Chris Abele (Past Board Chair); John P. Bania; Donna Baumgartner; Elizabeth Brenner; Karen Ellenbecker; Alexander P. Fraser; Cecelia Gore; Bill Haberman (Past Board Chair); Susan Haise; Katie Heil; Patti Keating Kahn (Board Chair Elect); Tracey L. Klein (Immediate Past Board Chair); Michael G. Klein; Michael J. Koss Jr.; Mary Ann LaBahn; Alexander Lasry; Steve Laughlin (Past Board Chair); Emilia Layden; Michael R. Lovell; Marianne Lubar; Mark Mone; Kenneth W. Muth; Barry Poltermann; Bob Pothier; John Ridley; Joseph A. Rock; Ramona Rogers-Windsor; Lacey Sadoff; Dave Stamm; Julia Taylor; John Utz; Emeritus members: Tom Barrett; Jacqueline Strayer