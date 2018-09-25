Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

The price charged by Milwaukee’s parking meters will soon be set by demand instead of city bureaucrats.

The Common Council voted 9-5 today to approve the new approach. The move should net the revenue-constrained city at least $2 million annually according to estimates in a Department of Public Works report. It should also lead to cheaper parking in low-demand areas, and higher rates for in-demand spaces — and, most importantly, make it a little easier to find a parking space.

The first step is to increase the three hourly base rates from $0.50, $1.00 and $1.50 to $0.75, $1.25 and $2.00. That change alone will net the city $1.9 million annually based on 2016 data, says the report. With that change comes the expansion of metered time, with the department now able to have the meters in effect until 9:00 p.m. if demand warrants the change.

But those changes, along with allowing event-based pricing, will not be the biggest change. Parking prices will now be able to be changed on a block-by-block basis.

Using data from the newly-installed meters, the city will be empowered to begin adjusting prices.

What is the right price for parking? UCLA professor Donald Shoup has written the seminal book on the matter. In the “High Cost of Free Parking” Shoup explains that street parking should be ideally priced to create an 85 percent occupancy rate, otherwise, a tragedy of the commons occurs, with people circling the block endlessly creating congestion and businesses in the area losing customers.

A report produced by DPW details the new formula to be followed, with these dynamic rates.

When average occupancy is between 80‐100 percent, the hourly rate will be increased by $0.25

When average occupancy is between 60‐80 percent, the hourly rate will not be changed

When average occupancy is between 30‐60 percent, the hourly rate will be lowered by $0.25

When average occupancy is less than 30 percent, the hourly rate may be further reduced by $0.25 increments or lifted entirely

The new era in parking prices was vehemently opposed by Ald. Tony Zielinski. “I think this is just a Trojan horse to increase parking meter rates ” said the mayoral candidate. “I’m never going to be a supporter of a rate increase for parking meters,” said Ald. Khalif Rainey. Zielinski and Rainey were joined in opposition to the proposal by Milele A. Coggs, Russell W. Stamper, II and Mark Borkowski.

