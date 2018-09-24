Kitty City. Cheese head chihuahuas. And much more, all captured in our photos.

Henry Maier Festival Park went to the dogs Saturday.

That’s because it was Petfest 2018. The festival invited guests to bring their dogs, cats, and even rabbits for a variety of fun activities. Pooches could partake in an agility course, chase a lure at the Lure Course, and even take the plunge at the Dock Diving competition. You could also visit the dozens of non-profit adoption centers and rescues to learn all about the pets in need of homes. Cat lovers flocked to Kitty City, a cat-centric area full of vendors and adoptable cats.

And let’s not forget the entertainment lineup. Events included tricks from Good Morning America national “Dog vs. Dog” contest winner Noodles the Wonder Dog as well as six time Guinness World Record holder Sailor the Poodle with his handler Alex “Popeye” Rothacker. Capping things off was the costume contest where we saw everything from painted poodles to cheese head chihuahuas. Like awesome.

Our photos capture the action. And be sure to check out last year’s photos as well.

Photo Gallery

