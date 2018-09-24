"I would have to say a game changer for the city would most likely be the emergence of the streetcar."

Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

Where do you work and what makes your role awesome?

I’m the Owner of Tied House MKE. My husband Adam and I got into the hospitality business because it’s a people business and that is what makes this role awesome. We get the chance to positively impact our staff, patrons, and community through daily genuine interactions.

How long have you lived in Milwaukee and what brought you here?

24 years – I’m a sixth generation Milwaukeean born and raised.

What do you love most about Milwaukee?

The people and history. I believe Milwaukee is one of the most unique cities in the sense that it has so much to offer- a larger city with small town values and a sense of togetherness. Milwaukeeans really have an opportunity to be impactful and see change.

What is something that is missing from our community that you would love to see implemented?

Incubators that bring entrepreneurial thought and mentorship together for a multitude of industry such as tech, healthcare, retail, etc.- basically think tanks for start-ups. There are great ideas out there that sometimes need a little push from those who have been in the trenches.

Where do you see Milwaukee in five years?

In my industry, I see Milwaukee really being a hub for creativity in the food and drink market. There’s an immeasurable amount of talent and passion here. It’s really exciting to see how it’s progressed in the past 5-10 years.

DanDan and Elsa’s are my “go to” establishments. The food and drinks are excellent every time and the people involved care about what they do. You can feel it when you walk through the door. I just love going there when I have the opportunity to break away.

What is your biggest hope for this city?

My hope for the city is that we continue on an upward trajectory for innovation. Progress and change is difficult sometimes for a city that is so rich in its culture, but I think we are doing a good job of moving that pendulum in the revitalization of Milwaukee.

What neighborhood do you live in and why do you love it?

My husband Adam and I live in the Historic Third Ward and we love it because of the history, it’s energy, the sense of community, the appreciation of small business, the food, and of course the public market!

What do you think is going to be a game changer for the city in the year of 2018?

I would have to say a game changer for the city would most likely be the emergence of the streetcar. It will be really interesting to see how people’s travel and activities are impacted by its function and capacity.