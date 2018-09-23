Urban Milwaukee
1. Court Watch: 18-Year-Old Hangs Himself, Lacked Lawyer

Case spotlights state’s constitutional crisis, inadequate funding for appointed counsel.

Sep 13th, 2018 by Gretchen Schuldt

2. Plats and Parcels: County Officials Suggest Taking Back Couture Site

Supervisors cite lack of progress on county-owned lakefront land.

Sep 16th, 2018 by Graham Kilmer

3. Murphy’s Law: The Best Governor Money Can Buy

Just about every Walker policy was bought by special interests.

Sep 20th, 2018 by Bruce Murphy

4. Eyes on Milwaukee: Three New “Historic” Homes For East Side

City committee designates vacant land as historic, allows three new homes near Water Tower.

Sep 18th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene

5. Op Ed: Trump Op Ed Author Revealed!

Who’s behind the anonymous NYT column about obstructing Trump’s craziness? Read on.

Sep 13th, 2018 by State Rep. Jonathan Brostoff

6. MKE Listing: Stunning East Side Condo

This east-facing condo features sweeping lake views, renovated kitchen and a swimming pool.

Sep 19th, 2018 by Urban Milwaukee

7. City Streets: The Curious History of Weil Street

Actually named after a Frenchman named Schleisinger, who founded Slinger.

Sep 20th, 2018 by Carl Baehr

8. Murphy’s Law: Schimel’s Spoils System

DOJ gag order on his employees shows the impact of ending civil service protections.

Sep 18th, 2018 by Bruce Murphy

9. The State of Politics: Kimberly-Clark Won’t Get Tax Break

Company demands subsidy by September 30. Why that won’t happen.

Sep 17th, 2018 by Steven Walters

10. Now Serving: Cheap Cheeseburgers All Week!

Celebrating National Cheeseburger Day. Plus: more BBQ. And two new Crawdaddy’s!

Sep 18th, 2018 by Zach Komassa

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

1. Tavern at Turner to Open in Time for Bucks Inaugural Game at Fiserv Forum

Revitalization of iconic dining venue in Turner Hall is a collaboration with Pabst Theater Group

Sep 18th, 2018 by Caravan Hospitality Group

2. Radiance NYE

Wisconsin Center Announces New Year’s Eve Music Festival, With Headliners EXCISION and ZEDS DEAD

Sep 17th, 2018 by Wisconsin Center District

3. Hop Streetcars, Maintenance Facility Open to Public at ‘Doors Open’ Sept. 22-23 in Advance of Operations Starting Later This Fall

Visitors Can Walk Inside Stationary Streetcars Both Days and Visit Facility on Sept. 23

Sep 14th, 2018 by The Hop

4. Governor Walker Awards $7 Million in Broadband Expansion Grants

Preliminary grants have been awarded to serve 1,100 businesses and 14,000 homes

Sep 20th, 2018 by Gov. Scott Walker

5. The Hop and the Wisconsin Bike Fed to Host ‘HopSmart’ Ride Through Downtown Milwaukee

The ride will begin at 6:00 p.m. at The Hop’s Operations and Maintenance Facility.

Sep 17th, 2018 by The Hop

6. Sky High Celebrates 30

Please Join us for the Sky High 30th Anniversary party on September 29that Mad Planet.

Sep 14th, 2018 by Press Release

7. 5th Street Fest Returns For Second Year of Walker’s Point Celebration

In addition to the two stages of entertainment and retail vendors, activities including mural painting will take place, plus plenty of food and drink vendors for your refreshment needs.

Aug 31st, 2018 by Walker’s Point Association

8. Private School Voucher Backers Top $7.5 Million in Donations to Wisconsin Politicians

Pro Private School Voucher Gov. Walker Snags More Than 1 in 4 Dollars Donated Since 2008

Aug 10th, 2018 by One Wisconsin Now

9. Colliers International Announces Sale of the First Retrofitted Office Building in The Brewery Development

The 40,744 square foot brick and timber loft office building is 100% occupied by seven professional office tenants.

Sep 20th, 2018 by Colliers International Group Inc.

10. Amended Whitford Complaint Highlights Harm Caused by Wisconsin’s Partisan Gerrymander to 40 Plaintiffs Across 34 Districts

It’s time for the courts to stop hesitating and start protecting the fundamental right to vote from the harms of gerrymandering

Sep 14th, 2018 by Campaign Legal Center

