New Apartments for 5th and National
Building many thought would be demolished finds new life.
A 133-year-old Walker’s Point building will find new life as a market-rate apartment building under a plan by developer Michael Morrison.
According to permits on file with the city, the redeveloped building at 425 W. National Ave. will contain 12 apartments and first-floor commercial space when work is complete. The $4 million project is being designed by Continuum Architects + Planners.
The three-story building has long been used as a rooming house, but was faced with a raze order from the city in 2016. Morrison was able to save the building from the wrecking ball by purchasing it and introducing a plan to aggressively rebuild the structure.
Morrison leads Hartland-based home builder True Inc. This is his first large development in Milwaukee. But his firm is likely avoiding a number of headaches associated with scaling up an operation by serving as its own general contractor.
Future residents of the one- and two-bedroom units will find transportation convenient. A Bublr Bikes dock is outside along S. 5th St., a number of bus routes criss-cross the area and Morrison purchased a nearby surface parking lot along S. 4th St. for drivers.
You can get an up-close view of the progress at the 5th Street Festival this Saturday from noon until 10 p.m.
For more on the growth of 5th St., see my article “How a Road Diet Made 5th St. Fat.”
Photo Gallery
