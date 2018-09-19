Ranging from Lydia Loveless at Shank Hall to the Skylight's presentation of Pippin.

1) Tallan Noble Latz presents his 4th annual Stevie Ray Vaughan Tribute Show

This will be the 4th Annual SRV Tribute Event held at Shank Hall, it will also be Tallan’s 19th Birthday Party!.

Tallan and the band will be performing SRV’s Greatest hits for the first set and then after a brief intermission they will come back out and perform Vaughan’s 1983 El Mocambo Concert in its entirety!

This show has been called a “NOT TO BE MISSED STEVIE RAY VAUGHAN EXPERIENCE”

Saturday, September 22, at 8:00 p.m.

Shank Hall

1434 N. Farwell Ave., Milwaukee

414-276-7288

Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the door. Get tickets here.

2) Lydia Loveless, King Courteen

Blessed with a commanding, blast-it-to-the-back-of-the-room voice, the 25-year-old Lydia Loveless was raised on a family farm in Coshocton, Ohioa small weird town with nothing to do but make music. With a dad who owned a country music bar, Loveless often woke up with a house full of touring musicians scattered on couches and floors. She has turned this potential nightmare scenario (eww….touring musicians smell…) into a wellspring of creativity. When she got older, in the time-honored traditions of teenage rebellion, she turned her back on these roots, moved to the city (Columbus, OH) and immersed herself in the punk scene, soaking up the musical and attitudinal influences of everyone from Charles Bukowski to Richard Hell to Hank III.

Loveless’s Bloodshot debut album Indestructible Machine combined heady doses of punk rock energy and candor with the country classicism she was raised on and just cant shake; it was a gutsy and unvarnished mash-up. It channeled ground zero-era Old 97s (with whom she later toured) but the underlying bruised vulnerability came across like Neko Cases tuff little sister. Indestructible Machine possesses a snotty irreverence and lyrical brashness thats an irresistible kick in the pants.

Tuesday, September 25, at 8:00 p.m.

Shank Hall

1434 N. Farwell Ave., Milwaukee

414-276-7288

Tickets from $15 for this 21+ show. Get tickets here.

3) Trinity Irish Dance Company

Friday, September 28, at 8:00 p.m.

Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts

19805 W. Capitol Dr., Brookfield

262-781-9520

Tickets from $39. Get tickets here.

4) Frankly Music – Season Opener

Monday, September 24, at 7:00 p.m.

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church

914 E. Knapp St., Milwaukee

Featuring the FM Chamber Orchestra. The fifteenth anniversary season begins with music of Bach and Vivaldi, including the Four Seasons.

Tickets from $10. Get tickets here.

5) Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra – The Rite of Spring

September 21, at 11:15 a.m. and September 22, at 8:00 p.m.

Marcus Center for the Performing Arts

929 N. Water St., Milwaukee

414-273-7121

Karina Canellakis leads the lyrical D’un soir triste by the tragically short-lived Lili Boulanger. These concerts also feature Stravinsky’s savage masterpiece, The Rite of Spring. And with Sunwook Kim, Dvořák’s lively Piano Concerto. “A masterly, musicianly soloist with an ability to shift from fantasy to fireworks and back in a gasp,” declared the Portsmouth News.

Tickets from $17. Get tickets here.

6) Skylight Music Theatre presents Pippin

September 21 – October 7

Cabot Theatre

158 N. Broadway, Milwaukee

414-291-7800

This unforgettable, iconic musical from the creator of Wicked and Godspell has inspired generations of theatregoers. The five-time Tony Award-winning show follows Pippin’s search to live an extraordinary life and find his “corner of the sky,” while learning that true happiness is more complicated than he thought.

Tickets from $28.50. Get tickets here.