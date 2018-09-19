Stunning east-facing condo in Landmark on the Lake. Sweeping lake and marina views from the living room, dining alcove and kitchen. The kitchen has been recently renovated and includes white painted cabinetry, stone tops and stainless appliances. Wood flooring exists in the entertaining spaces and the bedrooms are carpeted. Building amenities include door staff, community room, pool and hot tub, outdoor gathering spaces, fitness and yoga rooms, private dog walk and a seasonal carwash. Located near sporting events, theater, dining, shopping and more.

The Breakdown

Address: 1660 N. Prospect Ave. #810

Size: 958 sq-ft

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Total Rooms: 4

Year Built: 1990

Asking Price: $359,900

Condo Fees: $464

Property Taxes: $6,922.33

Property Type: Condominium

Parking: 2 Parking Spaces

Walk Score:

MLS#: 1604864

