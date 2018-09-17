Sushi Go closed, its food truck still going through December, owners off to New Mexico.

The brick-and-mortar version of a Bay View food truck has closed, and its truck will be making a cross-country move.

Owners Amanda Trenbeth and Erik Irmiger announced on September 12 that the Sushi Go restaurant located at 2110 E. Oklahoma Ave. has permanently closed. Through a post on Sushi Go’s Facebook page, the two also announced that the Sushi Go food truck would be open through the rest of the 2018 season, but that Trenbeth and Irmiger would be moving to New Mexico in the new year. The post reads:

Dear friends, it is with both sorrow and excitement for the future that Erik and I must inform you that SushiGo the restaurant will be closing its BayView location permanently, effective immediately. SushiGo food truck will be open for the rest of the season and we look forward to feeding you. We have an exciting opportunity to start a food truck in the New Mexico in the new year which will allow us to be closer to family. From the bottom of our hearts we thank you all for the support and love you have shown us over the last four years. We were honored to be part of such a vibrant community and to the customers who became friends and such an uplifting part of our daily life. We are forever grateful and will miss you terribly. To all the amazing food lovers of Milwaukee: please continue to support the many wonderful owner-operated restaurants in our area. Your dollar truly makes a difference in all of their hard working lives! See you at BayView Bash! Love Amanda and Chef Erik

Sushi Go offered sushi burritos priced at either $13 or $14. The restaurant also offered traditional sushi rolls and appetizers, including seaweed salad, miso soup, potstickers and edamame.

The restaurant’s closure follows a year in business at its Bay View location, which opened in September 2017. Trenbeth and Irmiger have been operating the food truck since 2015. It’s unclear if their food truck in New Mexico will remain Sushi Go or if they plan on a new concept or name. Neither Trenbeth and Irmiger could be immediately reached for comment.