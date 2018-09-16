The Week’s Hot Topics
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Op Ed: Trump Op Ed Author Revealed!
Who’s behind the anonymous NYT column about obstructing Trump’s craziness? Read on.
Sep 13th, 2018 by State Rep. Jonathan Brostoff
2. Eyes on Milwaukee: Illinois Blocking Amtrak Expansion
Glenview, IL residents oppose plan to expand Hiawatha line from 7 to 10 round trips daily.
Sep 12th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene
3. Taverns: Will Fritz’s Pub Close? Probably.
South side bar and restaurant has looked to close since 2016. But easier said than done.
Sep 12th, 2018 by Jennifer Rick
4. Eyes on Milwaukee: City Advances $8.8 Million TIF for Michels
Stunning $100 million project along KK River could bring 800 jobs to Harbor District.
Sep 12th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene
5. Friday Photos: Full Speed Ahead on Symphony Project
Prep work for moving wall 35 feet into street is underway.
Sep 7th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene
6. Plats and Parcels: More Downtown Projects Moving Forward
Progress happening on activation of Sentinel Building, redevelopment of Bradley Center and creation of S Block.
Sep 9th, 2018 by Graham Kilmer
7. Now Serving: New Restaurant, New Market for Downtown
Global Fusion restaurant and Maurer supermarket-deli opening.
Sep 11th, 2018 by Zach Komassa
8. Court Watch: 18-Year-Old Hangs Himself, Lacked Lawyer
Case spotlights state’s constitutional crisis, inadequate funding for appointed counsel.
Sep 13th, 2018 by Gretchen Schuldt
9. Murphy’s Law: How Republicans Helped Tammy Baldwin
They picked the wrong candidate. That could hand election to Baldwin.
Sep 12th, 2018 by Bruce Murphy
10. MKE Listing: Captivating Condo in The Cudahy
Stunning one-bedroom unit features an updated kitchen, refinished hardwood floors and courtyard access.
Sep 10th, 2018 by Urban Milwaukee
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. County Receives $2 Million Grant for Lake Park Bridge
State TAP grant will enable Milwaukee County to complete Ravine Road Bridge project and reopen bridge, road for public use
Sep 12th, 2018 by County Executive Chris Abele
2. The Foxconn Effect: Mount Pleasant Bond Rating Downgraded
The experts agree: the Foxconn deal is on shaky ground and that is bad news for taxpayers.
Sep 7th, 2018 by Democratic Party of Wisconsin
3. Legislation would require solar for new small residential housing projects
News release from Alderman Tony Zielinski
Sep 13th, 2018 by Ald. Tony Zielinski
4. Baccanera Wine Bar Coming to the East Side
The expected opening will be the first week of October, 2018.
Sep 7th, 2018 by Press Release
5. Foxconn Committed to Hiring 3,000 Veterans; Begins Fall 2018 Military Veteran Recruitment Campaign
With several veterans already working at Foxconn, company expands efforts to fill available jobs with men and women with military backgrounds.
Sep 12th, 2018 by Foxconn Technology Group
6. Downtown activates parking spaces into vibrant public spaces for one-day event
Parking spaces transformed for global movement, PARK(ing) Day, is Sept. 21
Sep 12th, 2018 by Milwaukee Downtown BID 21
7. Right Wisconsin: No regrets for referring to MPS students as “…little convicts being sent to the penitentiary.”
Every adult in this community should be concerned that Wigderson’s comments show no regret for his offensive, hurtful, and derogatory statements.
Sep 12th, 2018 by Milwaukee Public Schools
8. A Message to James Wigderson from “The Number 1 Convict”
Statement of Youth Council President Emoni Gambrell-Toliver – September 13, 2018
Sep 13th, 2018 by Emoni Gambrell-Toliver
9. Marquette University names new vice president for university advancement
Senior Villanova advancement leader to start Marquette role on Oct. 1
Sep 13th, 2018 by Marquette University
10. County Exploring Options to Relocate South Shore Beach
For years, South Shore Beach has been plagued by water quality problems that lead to frequent beach closures.
Sep 10th, 2018 by Sup. Marina Dimitrijevic
Most Popular
-
The Week’s Hot TopicsSep 9th, 2018 by Urban Milwaukee
-
The Week’s Hot TopicsSep 2nd, 2018 by Urban Milwaukee
-
The Week’s Hot TopicsAug 26th, 2018 by Urban Milwaukee