Op Ed: Trump Op Ed Author Revealed!

Who’s behind the anonymous NYT column about obstructing Trump’s craziness? Read on.

Sep 13th, 2018 by State Rep. Jonathan Brostoff

Eyes on Milwaukee: Illinois Blocking Amtrak Expansion

Glenview, IL residents oppose plan to expand Hiawatha line from 7 to 10 round trips daily.

Sep 12th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene

Taverns: Will Fritz’s Pub Close? Probably.

South side bar and restaurant has looked to close since 2016. But easier said than done.

Sep 12th, 2018 by Jennifer Rick

Eyes on Milwaukee: City Advances $8.8 Million TIF for Michels

Stunning $100 million project along KK River could bring 800 jobs to Harbor District.

Sep 12th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene

Friday Photos: Full Speed Ahead on Symphony Project

Prep work for moving wall 35 feet into street is underway.

Sep 7th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene

Plats and Parcels: More Downtown Projects Moving Forward

Progress happening on activation of Sentinel Building, redevelopment of Bradley Center and creation of S Block.

Sep 9th, 2018 by Graham Kilmer

Now Serving: New Restaurant, New Market for Downtown

Global Fusion restaurant and Maurer supermarket-deli opening.

Sep 11th, 2018 by Zach Komassa

Court Watch: 18-Year-Old Hangs Himself, Lacked Lawyer

Case spotlights state’s constitutional crisis, inadequate funding for appointed counsel.

Sep 13th, 2018 by Gretchen Schuldt

Murphy’s Law: How Republicans Helped Tammy Baldwin

They picked the wrong candidate. That could hand election to Baldwin.

Sep 12th, 2018 by Bruce Murphy

MKE Listing: Captivating Condo in The Cudahy

Stunning one-bedroom unit features an updated kitchen, refinished hardwood floors and courtyard access.

Sep 10th, 2018 by Urban Milwaukee

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

County Receives $2 Million Grant for Lake Park Bridge

State TAP grant will enable Milwaukee County to complete Ravine Road Bridge project and reopen bridge, road for public use

Sep 12th, 2018 by County Executive Chris Abele

The Foxconn Effect: Mount Pleasant Bond Rating Downgraded

The experts agree: the Foxconn deal is on shaky ground and that is bad news for taxpayers.

Sep 7th, 2018 by Democratic Party of Wisconsin

Legislation would require solar for new small residential housing projects

News release from Alderman Tony Zielinski

Sep 13th, 2018 by Ald. Tony Zielinski

Baccanera Wine Bar Coming to the East Side

The expected opening will be the first week of October, 2018.

Sep 7th, 2018 by Press Release

Foxconn Committed to Hiring 3,000 Veterans; Begins Fall 2018 Military Veteran Recruitment Campaign

With several veterans already working at Foxconn, company expands efforts to fill available jobs with men and women with military backgrounds.

Sep 12th, 2018 by Foxconn Technology Group

Downtown activates parking spaces into vibrant public spaces for one-day event

Parking spaces transformed for global movement, PARK(ing) Day, is Sept. 21

Sep 12th, 2018 by Milwaukee Downtown BID 21

Right Wisconsin: No regrets for referring to MPS students as “…little convicts being sent to the penitentiary.”

Every adult in this community should be concerned that Wigderson’s comments show no regret for his offensive, hurtful, and derogatory statements.

Sep 12th, 2018 by Milwaukee Public Schools

A Message to James Wigderson from “The Number 1 Convict”

Statement of Youth Council President Emoni Gambrell-Toliver – September 13, 2018

Sep 13th, 2018 by Emoni Gambrell-Toliver

Marquette University names new vice president for university advancement

Senior Villanova advancement leader to start Marquette role on Oct. 1

Sep 13th, 2018 by Marquette University

County Exploring Options to Relocate South Shore Beach

For years, South Shore Beach has been plagued by water quality problems that lead to frequent beach closures.

Sep 10th, 2018 by Sup. Marina Dimitrijevic

