Introducing 5th Street Week

Urban Milwaukee dedicates the coming week to covering the best of S. 5th Street in Walker's Point.

Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

Next week Urban Milwaukee will celebrate 5th Street Week in honor of the Walker’s Point celebration. We’ll be publishing an article on a different S. 5th Street business every day of the week, Monday through Friday, September 15 through the 21st. We want to highlight the many exciting things happening in the neighborhood, leading up to the much anticipated 5th Street Fest.

The Walker’s Point Association is eager to showcase what makes 5th Street great: its people, culture, businesses, food, brewers, arts, makers, music and more. 5th Street Fest is on September 22, and the party goes from noon through 10 p.m.

So stay tuned as Urban Milwaukee presents 5th Street-themed content daily, including a Dining Review, Bar Exam, Friday Photos, a story on changes to 5th Street, along with our first Guide to 5th Street in Walker’s Point. Visit https://5thstreetfest.com/ for more information about 5th Street Fest, including vendors, entertainment, and more.

And watch for an exciting 5th Street Week giveaway to be announced in the coming days.