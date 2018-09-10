"I love that Milwaukee has a small town feel to it while still being a city."

Where do you work and what makes your role awesome?

I work at ETE REMAN as a project manager. My role here is so awesome because my job focuses on helping the people around me work better and smarter. Each project brings a new set of obstacles and challenges, which I’m happy to take on. If I’ve done a good job, I’ve made it easier for someone else to do theirs.

How long have you lived in Milwaukee and what brought you here?

I’ve lived in Milwaukee for almost 10 years. My first “real” job out of college and a boy are what brought me to this city. I’ve since moved on from that job, married the boy, and happened to fall in love with Milwaukee in the process.

What do you love most about Milwaukee?

I love that Milwaukee has a small town feel to it while still being a city. Places, events, neighborhoods, and people seem more accessible here. You’ve likely heard someone refer to this place as, “Smallwaukee.” A clever phrase or complaint in some cases, no doubt, but something I have always found to be endearing.

What is one word that you would use to describe Milwaukee?

Possibility.

Where do you see Milwaukee in five years?

It’s already starting to happen, but I see our downtown becoming more of a business center as companies continue to move headquarters and operations back to the city.

What local restaurant is at the top of your list?

My husband and I keep returning to The Riverwest Filling Station. They have a good spin on the usual list of pub food and their craft beer selection is extensive. We also appreciate that there are no TVs in sight which makes for a relaxing and focused meal together.

What does your ideal Milwaukee weekend look like?

An ideal weekend for me has a few key components. Shopping a farmers’ market. I try to visit as many as possible in the warmer months. Spending time outside at a beer garden, patio, or even yard work counts here. Going on a new adventure. A few years ago, I started my own Milwaukee bucket list. I’ve worked my way through most of my original list, but I’ve added twice as many things to it since.

What’s your favorite hidden gem or secret fact about the city?

The Hubbard Park Beer Garden. It’s certainly not a big secret, but it feels so hidden. I think walking through the tunnel has something to do with it. Every time we go there, I feel like I’ve stumbled upon something special.